ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Russian official says 'practical' issues delay visit to POWs

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUU1h_0igR8DI200

The International Committee of the Red Cross has conducted at least five visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war since Russia invaded Ukraine , a Russian diplomat said Thursday while insisting that “practical arrangements” were holding up a trip to a prison where dozens of POWs died.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, said it was unreasonable to think Red Cross teams could visit all of the more than 6,000 Ukrainian POWs. Some critics say the Geneva-based ICRC has not done enough to try to obtain access to Russian detention centers.

The humanitarian organization said Sunday that it has an 11-person team ready to visit any POWs in separatist-held areas of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, including those held at the Olenivka prison.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused the other of a July 29 attack that destroyed a barracks at the separatist-run prison. At least 53 Ukrainian POWs died and dozens more were wounded, according to Russian and separatist authorities.

The international Red Cross would “check on the conditions of internment and treatment, deliver essential supplies, and ensure the prisoners of war can contact their families," the organization said.

The Red Cross reiterated it has been unable to visit all the sites it wanted to in connection with the war in Ukraine.

“Blaming the ICRC for being denied full and immediate access does not help prisoners of war or their families,” it said.

Gatilov suggested that security concerns were responsible for delaying another possible visit to the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“What the ICRC wants is security for these visits,” he told reporters. “Sometimes … it’s not easy to provide that sort of security because the shelling is continuing, and specifically the shelling of the area of Olenivka.”

“Our counterparts in the Red Cross, they understand. They still believe that they can do this,” he said. “They will do this in the future. And the only thing we need is just to discuss the practical arrangements for this visit. From the point of view of security, first of all."

Jason Straziuso, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, declined to specify how many POWs or places of internment that the organization's staff members had visited. He said such figures were part of a “confidential, bilateral dialogue” with the sides in the conflict.

“While we have been given access at a high level, the practical arrangements needed to carry out a visit could not be completed such as to guarantee our team’s safety,” he said.

Alexander Pchelyakov, a spokesman for the Russian mission in Geneva, specified after Gatilov's briefing the five dates when ICRC teams already had visited Ukrainian POWs: in Crimea’s Sevastopol on April 11, May 19 and August 4; on May 19 in Olenivka and the Azov Sea coastal town of Novoazovsk; and a July 28 trip to Mulino, a rural area in Russia near the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

In comments that diverged from the findings of U.N. human rights experts and other independent monitors, Gatilov claimed that Ukrainian prisoners of war were “treated quite well” while Russians held by Ukrainian authorities have been subject to torture and “psychological” and “physical” pressure that violates the Geneva Conventions.

A U.N. team of experts last month cited testimonies of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities.

———

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Kherson Pontoon Bridge Attacked

Russia’s ability to move equipment and cargo across the river is critical to supplying its troops in Kherson or evacuating them. Ukrainian forces struck at a key crossing on the Dnipro River late Thursday night local time and may have tried to hit it again on Friday. Video evidence of the scene appears to show that Ukraine targeted, at least in part, the makeshift pontoon bridge Russia had just completed and is seen as essential for both resupply and potential retreat of Russian forces in Kherson. The pontoon bridge, made of a series of barges, sits right beside the Antonovsky bridge that has been unusable for months due to repeated precision rocket attacks. You can read all about the completion of the Pontoon bridge and why it is so critical to Russia's operations in Kherson in this recent article of ours.
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
BBC

Ukraine war: The cost of occupation in Kherson region

There are moments when this war feels utterly mindless. Witnessing the visible trauma in the village of Kreshchenivka is one of those instances. "Those Russians said they were liberators, they just started robbing us!" says a tearful Fedir. He says they took his car, furniture and mattresses. Nearly every house on his street has been damaged.
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Indian minister calls for abolition of 1,500 laws dating back to Raj

An Indian minister has called for his country to abolish 1,500 archaic laws dating back to the British Raj. On the statute book are laws that range from equating kites with aircraft so that anyone wanting to fly a kite needs a licence, to a requirement for car inspectors to have “well-brushed” teeth.
The Guardian

Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage

The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
ABC News

ABC News

882K+
Followers
186K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy