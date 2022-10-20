ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells

Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
Interesting Engineering

In a world first, researchers combine two of the 'spookiest' features of quantum mechanics

Future quantum sensors will be able to provide more precise navigation, explore for needed natural resources, more precisely determine fundamental constants, look more precisely for dark matter, or maybe someday discover gravitational waves thanks to a team of researchers led by Fellow James K. Thompson from the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics (JILA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy