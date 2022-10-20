Read full article on original website
Stability AI uses latent diffusion models to allow users to create art in Stable Diffusion
Stability AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup based in London, raised $101 million in funds for its company. The seed round was led by Coatue, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC. Parent company to Stable Diffusion. The company also runs Stable Diffusion, an open-source text-to-image generator that launched in...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The Black Death triggered 'a form of Darwinian evolution' that gave rise to modern immunity, suggests new study
The Black Death, also known as the bubonic plague, may have influenced the evolution of genes involved in immune responses, suggests a new study of ancient genomic data published in Nature today (Oct .19). The findings indicate that past pandemics might have affected present-day disease susceptibility and may continue to...
Drone footage of The Line shows the enormous scale of the project
The ambition behind the project is curious as Linear City is in the middle of nowhere.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
Behold Musk: China just successfully tested a Hyperloop-like train system
Researchers at the North University of China have successfully completed the test of a Hyperloop-like train system that runs trains in a low vacuum environment inside a tube, local news outlet, China Daily reported. Hyperloop is the name given to a high-speed transit system that was popularized by Tesla CEO...
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know
Researchers at the University of Boston have released a pre-print of their research describing how they have created a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. It's stated in the paper that when mice were infected with this new variant, 80 percent of them died. This also rais questions on the need to do this type of research, a Forbes report said.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
Adobe introduces new collaboration with AI in Photoshop
The new innovative features allow for advanced image editing using artificial intelligence.
In a world first, researchers combine two of the 'spookiest' features of quantum mechanics
Future quantum sensors will be able to provide more precise navigation, explore for needed natural resources, more precisely determine fundamental constants, look more precisely for dark matter, or maybe someday discover gravitational waves thanks to a team of researchers led by Fellow James K. Thompson from the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics (JILA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Inspired by jellyfish, this tentacle robot could grasp fragile objects delicately
Teamwork makes the dreamwork.
Artificial intelligence can determine racial identity from medical images
A study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) has the capability to accurately predict someone’s race in radiographic images. This is something that human experts were not able to do. They couldn't predict self-reported race from these images. AI's ability to guess race. The research suggests that information on race...
Researchers in China use lasers to sync optical clocks over record distance
A team of researchers in China created a new record when they synced their optical clocks over a distance of 70 miles (113 km). This is a major improvement from their last attempt, which was carried out across a distance of just under 10 miles (16 km), Nature reported. The...
A new material mimics real blood vessels so well it could drastically change lives
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney created a new technology that enables the manufacturing of materials that mimic the structure of living blood vessels. This could change the future of certain surgeries and of many people's lives. In preclinical tests carried out in mice, the researchers...
A powerful "Borg" DNA makes methane-eating bacteria stranger than ever
Methane-eating bacteria may have engulfed ancient life forms.
