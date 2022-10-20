ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A worker at a Ford assembly plant on the South Side was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 2900-block of East 126th Street when police said someone opened fire just before 6 a.m.

Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

The victim's bullet-riddled car, a white Dodge Charger, could be seen parked outside a manufacturing business before it was towed from the scene.

Friends said the man had been a worker at the Ford assembly plant for over 10 years and have no idea why he was parked in another business' lot or why anyone would want to hurt him.

Investigators said they hope security cameras in the area will lead them to whoever is responsible for the shooting. Police said it is unclear if the attack was targeted.

Police have not yet released a motive for the crime. So far, no one is in custody.

Daniel
4d ago

the man's family should send Kim Foxx the bill for the funeral. From now on, every family of murder victims should send Kim Foxx and Lightfoot the funeral bill

4d ago

This was someone husband and four kids father know matter what the reason was show some respect for his family…. May God continue to bless this family

You:
4d ago

seems like a targeted attack simply by the location of the bullet holes. It does not seem random whatsoever. They weren't scared either because the amount of ammo used, this was deliberate and calculated. Seems emotionally fueled and revengful in nature.

