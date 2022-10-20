VIDEO: Big rig engulfed in flames after I-5 crash near Twin Cities Road

3 big rigs involved in fiery crash on I-5 in Sacramento County 01:25

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Northbound Interstate 5 has fully reopened after a crash and fire near the Sacramento County line.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Twin Cities Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the CHP said at least three big rigs were involved.

One of the big rigs caught fire after the crash and ended up being fully engulfed.

Crews from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Spill Prevention & Response division were at the scene as well. About 80 gallons of fuel spilled in the crash, officials say, with about 20-30 gallons impacting the Consumnes River.

Fire foam and other contaminated water also spilled into the river, officials say.

No injuries have been reported, CHP says.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked. The closure remained in place until around 3:15 p.m.