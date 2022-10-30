These Are Popular Spots For Pastrami Sandwiches In Westchester
Eateries in and around Westchester County have been selected by Yelp as popular spots to grab a pastrami sandwich.
The list includes locations in Hartsdale, White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Yonkers, and the Bronx.
The sandwich shops selected include:
- Epstein's Kosher Delicatessen & Restaurant: Located at 387 North Central Ave. in Hartsdale, this spot serves "robust traditional home-style recipes without the frills or fuss," according to the restaurant's website.
- MELT Sandwich Shop : Located at 277 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, the sandwich shop makes all of its ingredients in-house, including slow-roasted, grilled, and smoked meats, according to its Yelp page.
- Frank & Joe's Deli Of Scarsdale : Located at 702 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale, this deli also serves "a great assortment of sandwiches, wraps, and salads that will hit the spot whether you're coming in after a soccer game, need a breakfast bite, or are stopping in for a quick lunch," according to its Yelp page.
- Rooster’s Market : Located at 48 Gedney Way in White Plains, this spot's mission is "to provide the community with a great place to eat and shop where everyone you meet is a neighbor and a friend," according to its Yelp page.
- Silver Lake Cafe And Grill : Located at 17 Taylor Square in West Harrison, this cafe's pastrami sandwich comes with melted swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing, according to the cafe's website .
- Anthony's Delicatessen : Located at 619 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck, this delicatessen's Pastrami Reuben also comes with sauerkraut & mustard, according to its menu .
- Traditional Bagel Café : Located at 1279 North Ave. in New Rochelle, this cafe also serves bagels in addition to pastrami sandwiches.
- Epstein's Of Yonkers : Located at 2574 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, this spot specializes in "our high-quality meats and fresh entrees," according to its Yelp page.
- Mona Lisa Salumeria : Located at 829 Post Rd. in Scarsdale, this spot serves a pastrami sandwich on a club roll with swiss and coleslaw, according to the menu .
