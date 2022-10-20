ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Truss: shortest serving prime ministers in UK history

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXsAi_0igLq2dB00

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, resigning after just 45 days in office .

After a meeting with Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful backbench 1922 Committee, at Downing Street on Thursday, Ms Truss told the nation it was clear she could no longer deliver the “mandate” she had been given by her party just weeks earlier.

The backbench rebellion and market turmoil sparked by the disastrous “mini-Budget” which Ms Truss and her then-chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, introduced in late September, finally caught up to her. Keir Starmer has now demanded a general election .

From Theresa May to Boris Johnson and now Ms Truss, the UK has had a relatively high turnover of prime ministers in recent years, following the divisive vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the shortest serving UK prime ministers in modern history.

George Canning: 119 days

Tory George Canning replaced Lord Liverpool as prime minister on 10 April 1827 and formed a coalition with the Whigs under Lord Lansdowne.

He died on 8 August 1827, having spent just five months in office. He died suddenly from pneumonia at Chiswick House.

Canning subsequently became regarded by some as a “lost leader” amid speculation about what would have happened had he lived.

Bonar Law: 209 days

Bonar Law, the Canadian-born son of a Scottish clergyman, was elected to parliament in 1900 as the Conservative MP for Glasgow Blackfriars.

He had a reputation for fearlessness and was regarded as an effective speaker.

Conservative withdrawal from the Liberal-Conservative coalition government forced Lloyd George to resign and the King then invited Law to form a new administration in 1922.

But he was forced to resign in May 1923 because of ill health and died of throat cancer six months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKWD7_0igLq2dB00

Sir Alec Douglas-Home: 1 year, 1 month

Sir Alec Douglas-Home, a Conservative, became prime minister in October 1963 but found himself out of office the following year, having spent just one year and one day in the top job.

He entered No 10 in October as a result of political manoeuvring by his predecessor, Harold Macmillan, who was determined to prevent the succession of Rab Butler, the former foreign secretary. Macmillan had resigned after a series of economic woes and scandals, the most damaging of which involved the minister John Profumo.

Born into an aristocratic family, and educated at both Eton College and Oxford University, Sir Alec was viewed by the public as out of touch and was defeated by Labour’s Harold Wilson in the 1964 general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmvht_0igLq2dB00

Sir Anthony Eden: 1 year 9 months

Born in Rushyford, Durham, Sir Anthony Eden was elected to parliament in 1923 and would later serve as foreign secretary three times during the Second World War and the Cold War.

He was widely regarded as Sir Winston Churchill’s successor and took over from the wartime PM in 1955 at the age of 57.

But he was forced to quit just over a year later as a result of his disastrous handling of the Suez crisis. Sir Anthony was created Earl of Avon in 1961 and died in January 1977.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJZZ4_0igLq2dB00

Gordon Brown: 2 years 11 months

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown was first elected to parliament in 1983 as the MP for Dunfermline East.

He took over from Tony Blair as PM in 2007 and just a year later was forced to deal with the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Despite being credited with doing a job in handling the crash by propping up the banks, Mr Brown was defeated in the 2010 election by Conservative David Cameron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi7Uy_0igLq2dB00

Neville Chamberlain: 3 years

Birmingham-born Neville Chamberlain was first elected to parliament in 1918 as the Conservative MP for Ladywood.

Chamberlain succeeded Stanley Baldwin in 1937 and was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

He met Adolf Hitler in Munich in 1938, the result of which was an agreement that Britain and Germany would never again go to war.

Chamberlain declared on his return to the UK, “I believe it is peace for our time.” However, the success of “appeasement” was short-lived, as Hitler occupied Prague the following year.

He was forced to resign in May 1940 having failed to form a national government and after coming under attack from all sides of the Commons for his handling of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXp3b_0igLq2dB00

Theresa May: 3 years

Theresa May was first elected to parliament in 1997 as the MP for Maidenhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxnUs_0igLq2dB00

She took over from David Cameron in 2016, following the UK’s vote to leave the EU.

Her premiership was largely consumed by the fallout from the vote and she resigned in 2019, having failed to win the support of MPs for her deal to take the UK out.

Boris Johnson: 3 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zoHQ_0igLq2dB00

Boris Johnson resigned in July 2022 – less than three years after leading the Conservative Party to its biggest general election victory since 1987.

Mr Johnson had been under pressure over a succession of scandals, including lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.

The Chris Pincher affair was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The former PM hired Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip despite being aware of a formal complaint about the MP’s behaviour.

It emerged after Mr Pincher had the whip removed after being accused of groping two men at a private members’ club in London on 29 June.

Liz Truss: 45 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068Mkp_0igLq2dB00

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister on 20 October, following weeks of questions about her future in the aftermath of September’s disastrous mini-Budget.

After just 44 days in office, the prime minister said she “cannot deliver the mandate” she was elected on but will remain in place until her successor has been chosen by the Conservative Party.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shock return of Suella Braverman taints Rishi Sunak’s vow to lead government with ‘integrity’

The shock return of Suella Braverman as home secretary has undermined Rishi Sunak’s promise to lead a government with “integrity” on his first day in No 10.In a dramatic reshuffle of Liz Truss’s cabinet, the new prime cleared out nine ministers – including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Brandon Lewis – but, as expected, retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor.Dominic Raab returns to the post of deputy prime minister and justice secretary, while James Cleverly clings on to the Foreign Office, despite backing Boris Johnson for the premiership.Penny Mordaunt was punished for challenging the Tory leadership favourite by being denied a promotion...
The Independent

Suella Braverman ‘amps up cruelty’ of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet as sacked minister returns

Charities have accused Rishi Sunak of “amping up the cruelty” of his new cabinet after reinstating Suella Braverman as home secretary.The move comes days after she resigned for breaching the ministerial code, following a tumultuous six weeks in post that saw her hit headlines for describing the Rwanda deal as her “dream and obsession”.Ms Braverman is considered to be on the right wing of the Conservative Party and has hardline ambitions for policies across asylum, modern slavery, migration and crime.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, accused Mr Sunak of “putting party before country” with the appointment.She added: “He said...
The Independent

Braverman and Raab return and Hunt stays on as Sunak targets Truss ‘mistakes’

Rishi Sunak has resurrected Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove to the Cabinet while keeping Jeremy Hunt on as Chancellor and vowing to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.On his first day as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg before reviving the careers of ousted frontbenchers.The new Tory leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” as he criticised his predecessor’s record.Eager to reassure the markets, Mr Sunak maintained Mr Hunt’s position in the Treasury after he was brought...
The Independent

Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit - OLD

Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, only days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss’s Government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that Ms Braverman, who caused controversy with a string of provocative comments during her previous six-week stint in the role, will return as Home Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Government.She threw her support behind Mr Sunak in the contest to replace Liz Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by a darling of the Tory right.Ms Braverman originally left the role last week after she said she had made a...
The Independent

2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes

They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced. Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by...
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart.Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.The then prime minister responded by firing him.It was as if, suggested one Tory MP, Mr Gove had offered the “metaphorical bottle of whisky and the revolver” to Mr Johnson who promptly “downed the whisky and turned the revolver on Michael Gove”.The following day it was Mr Johnson who was on his...
The Independent

Sturgeon and Sunak to speak as Scottish political leaders react to reshuffle

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak will speak over the telephone on Tuesday evening before Mr Sunak concludes his first day in office as Prime Minister.A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed a conversation would take place between the pair.Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason she had not had a conversation with former prime minister Liz Truss since she was appointed on September 6, other than “an exchange or two” at events following the death of the Queen.“It’s quite absurd in many ways. When I became First Minister, David Cameron was prime minister and I think we...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster

Rishi Sunak has faced cross-party calls at Westminster to rethink a controversial move to rip up parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, over warnings it breaks international law and risks a trade war with the EU.With the new Prime Minister in Downing Street, a series of peers from across the political divide pressed for a change of heart on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which has been likened to “placing a gun on the table” at negotiations with the EU aimed at finding a solution.The Government faced demands for further details on the impact of the draft legislation...
The Independent

Restoring Stormont executive ‘should be priority for reappointed NI Secretary’

Restoring the Stormont executive should be the number one priority for the newly reappointed Northern Ireland Secretary, Sinn Fein has said.As new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday, Downing Street announced that Chris Heaton-Harris would remain in the Northern Ireland job.Mr Heaton-Harris was first appointed to the role by Liz Truss in September, replacing Shailesh Vara.He had initially supported Boris Johnson in his bid to return to No 10, but switched his support to Mr Sunak when the former prime minister announced he would not be running.The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP @chhcalling has been re-appointed as...
The Independent

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle.The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson.During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did not nominate a candidate.He also previously refused to say whether he backed either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss in the Tory leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson following his resignation during the summer.The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Scotland @ScotSecofState. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HFOf5t6UQn— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet)...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak cabinet: Who’s in and who’s out, from Jeremy Hunt to Jacob Rees-Mogg

New prime minister Rishi Sunak has started forming his top team, with big names such as Jacob Rees-Mogg announcing their departure to the backbenches. Standing in Downing Street on Tuesday after meeting the King, Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss's leadership and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech.His criticism of Ms Truss’s brief and chaotic tenure came just over an hour after the outgoing PM defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street.Mr Sunak...
The Independent

UK gets first PM of color, but equality fight far from over

Harmeet Singh Gill was excited to hear that Rishi Sunak would become Britain's first prime minister of color — news that came as he celebrated the Diwali festival in a London neighborhood sometimes called Little India.“It’s almost a watershed moment,” the 31-year-old said as he volunteered at the cavernous dome-topped house of worship that serves the Sikh community in west London's Southall neighborhood. “It’s just a sign of 21st-century Britain, where it doesn’t matter what background you’re from now, that you can rise up the ranks to the positions of power.”But, for many people of color in the U.K.,...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak appoints fifth education secretary in just under four months

Rishi Sunak has appointed the fifth education secretary in just under four months.Loyal backer Gillian Keegan was drafted into the role during the cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, taking over from Kit Malthouse.Mr Malthouse announced his departure in a Twitter post, saying: “As I leave the Department for Education, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard.“I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children.”They are, staggeringly, the tenth education secretary in 12 years, and the...
The Independent

Stormont Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

The Stormont Assembly is to sit for another seemingly doomed bid to resurrect the powersharing institutions, hours before a deadline for calling another election in Northern Ireland.A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expires on Friday. If no ministerial executive is in place by that date, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.The party’s boycott is part of its campaign of opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol...
The Independent

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
The Independent

Voters demand general election now as Sunak becomes third prime minister of 2022

Rishi Sunak claimed he held a mandate for power as he stepped into 10 Downing Street to form his new government on Tuesday – but most voters want their say in a general election, exclusive polling shows.Britain’s latest prime minister – the third in ten weeks – made clear he will not seek approval for his agenda, citing the 2019 general election won by the Conservatives under Boris Johnson.But a poll for The Independent has found almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of voters – including nearly two in five (38 per cent) of those who backed the Tories...
The Independent

Blackford: New PM Sunak is ‘feart of voters’ and ‘running scared of democracy’

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the new Prime Minister is “feart” of voters after he ruled out a general election.Rishi Sunak took office on Tuesday following the resignation of Liz Truss, who was the shortest serving prime minister in history.As Mr Sunak – the third Prime Minister since early September – moves into Number 10, calls from opposition parties for an election to be called grow.Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak is scared of going to the country, with polls suggesting a substantial Labour majority could be returned.The Prime Minister is said to have ruled out calling an election when...
The Independent

Voices: The chaos in the UK will happen here if Republicans get their way

The past few months in the UK have been tumultuous, to say the least. After just 45 days in office, Liz Truss holds the record for the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history — and Rishi Sunak began appointing his own new cabinet today.Americans took a quick break from the chaos of our own country to laugh at how a head of lettuce outlasted the UK’s head of government last week. But there’s a warning for Americans in the downfall of Liz Truss. She was pressured to resign after her conservative tax cut proposals sent the UK into economic turmoil....
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy