Monroe County, NY

What's at play in the State Senate races

By Jeremy Moule
CITY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzqiI_0igKWOJt00 All seats in the state Senate are up for election this year, including the four that reach into Monroe County.
All seats in the state Senate are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the four districts that cover Monroe County.

54th DISTRICT
Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, Mendon; Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties


Pamela Helming
Republican, Conservative
helmingforny.com

Helming has represented the 54th District in the state Senate since 2017. A resident of Canandaigua, she previously served as town supervisor and, before that, a member of the Town Board.

During her time in the Senate, Helming has focused on bolstering agriculture and protecting water quality. She also co-sponsored legislation, signed by the governor in January, to create a state task force on rural ambulance services. Like other Senate Republicans, she’s called for state lawmakers to roll back recent bail and parole reforms.

Helming has an A rating from SCOPE and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association. She’s also introduced legislation that would affirm competitive shooting sports clubs and events can continue under new state gun laws.

Kenan Baldridge
Democrat
baldridgeforsenate.com

Baldridge served as town supervisor of Rose in Wayne County for eight years starting in 2012 and he previously served an 11-year stint on the North Rose-Wolcott school board.

A volunteer firefighter for 45 years, Baldrige helped form a volunteer organization that brought advanced life support services to ambulance providers in northeast Wayne County. He has a professional background in health care administration and consulting, and has worked turning around underperforming nonprofits.

Baldridge has said that he wants the state to boost funding for child care programs, which he would like to see tied into public schools; dedicate more state funding for rural fire and ambulance departments; and address disparities in health care and insurance.

55th DISTRICT
Irondequoit, Webster, Penfield, Pittsford, Perinton, East Rochester, part of Rochester

Samra Brouk
Democrat, Working Families
samraforsenate.com

Brouk, who lives in the city’s Park Avenue neighborhood, is wrapping up her first term in the Senate. She won her 2020 race by a wide margin and this year she’s running in a redrawn district that’s friendlier to Democrats than the previous iteration.

Maternal health has been one of Brouk’s key focuses, as has mental health. This past session, the legislature passed a measure she sponsored intended to improve maternal mental health screenings, combining both focuses. She’s also called for the state to increase child care funding and has advocated for stronger gun laws. She supported a package of gun law reforms signed by the governor in June and a package of laws meant protect women’s access to abortion.

Len Morrell
Republican, Conservative
morrellforstatesenate.com

A Penfield resident, Morrell is the founder of Morrell Manufacturing, which makes precision engineered products for the automotive industry. He also founded a Christian concert venue, Worship Warehouse, and a company that owns and leases commercial and residential real estate, LCM Properties.

Throughout his campaign, Morrell has denounced the rise of violent crime in the city, blaming it on bail law reforms — which he wants to see repealed — and other new state policies. He has also said that the state Legislature needs to act to lower the cost of living and doing business in the state, as well as fix an educational system that is “failing” students.

62nd DISTRICT
Hamlin, Clarkson, Sweden, Ogden, Parma; Orleans and Niagara Counties

Robert Ortt
Republican, Conservative
robortt.com

Ortt, who leads the Republican minority in the Senate, is running uncontested. He’s served in the Senate since 2015.

Related
CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion

Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Suspended PAB leader 'validated' by state investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights has found probably cause that suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against, after he alleged he was being sexually harassed by board Chair Shani Wilson. Dwyer Reynolds filed the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul’s push to send millions to abortion providers expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients. Hochul labeled Zeldin an “election denier” and “climate change denier” as she tried to link him to Trump, who enjoyed little support in New York. “In Lee Zeldin’s world, you overthrow the results of elections you don’t agree with,” Hochul said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
BUFFALO, NY
CITY News

Commentary: Will Rochester's 'percent-for-art' law leave the launch pad this time?

Rochester has next to nothing to show for its 'percent-for-art' policy enacted 15 years ago. Officials say they are trying to change that. Rochester officials, who fondly refer to our city as “a city of the arts,” and for good reason, appear to finally be getting serious about funding the arts. But will their plan leave the launch pad this time? American cities that care about being more fun...
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?

There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
NBC New York

Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red

Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
CITY News

Rochester, NY
