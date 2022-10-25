ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

By Jeremy Moule
CITY News
CITY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6UuH_0igKUgwR00 All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year.
All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County.

130TH DISTRICT
Webster, Wayne County

Brian Manktelow

Republican, Conservative
facebook.com/BrianManktelowNYSAssembly

A resident of Lyons, Manktelow has served in the Assembly since 2019. He’s a former town supervisor, an Army veteran, and for more than 30 years has owned and operated Manktelow Farms in Lyons.

Manktelow has said his focus in the Assembly has been pushing for policies that encourage economic growth, securing resources to address the opioid epidemic, and protecting natural resources in the district. He has also called for state bail reforms to be revisited, particularly matters of judicial discretion and certain requirements that were placed on prosecutors.

Scott Comegys
Democrat, Working Families
electscottcomegys.com

The former facility manager of Strong Memorial Hospital, Comegys bought a Palmyra alpaca farm in 2012 and set about implementing sustainable practices there.

Comegys has said he wants to bring people and organizations together to work in partnership on major issues. He wants the state to direct more funding to education and school programs, favors economic development initiatives that support alternative energy, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism. Supporting legislation to establish “affordable universal health care” and provide funding for public health research is also on his agenda.

133rd DISTRICT
Wheatland, Rush; parts of Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, and Steuben Counties

Marjorie Byrnes
Republican, Conservative

byrnes4assembly.com

Byrnes, who lives in Caledonia, has served in the Assembly since 2019. She’s been an attorney for 32 years, 10 of which she spent as a Rochester City Court judge.

She has advocated for the state to increase infrastructure spending and supports term limits. Recently, she’s been trying to advance legislation requiring the state to pay for school districts to hire trained and armed resource officers. Byrnes has said she is a “strong advocate for the Second Amendment” and she has been among Republicans calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject a recommendation by a state wage board to reduce the overtime threshold for farmworkers. The board has recommended that farmworkers earn overtime pay after 40 hours, as opposed to the current 60 hours.

Sara Spezzano

Democrat
Spezzanoforny133.com

A resident of Wheatland, Spezzano’s priorities include the passage of single-payer universal health care legislation, increasing investment in broadband internet infrastructure, and passing the Universal Child Care Act, which would establish a childcare system akin to the public school system.

Spezzano also wants the state to increase education spending and distribute the funding more equitably. Doing so, she says, would enable schools — rural ones in particular — to provide students with mental health services, and to pilot a program that better ties community services, such as food banks or flu shot clinics, into rural schools.

134th DISTRICT
Parma, Greece, Ogden

Josh Jensen

Republican, Conservative
facebook.com/joshjensen134
Jensen, who lives in Greece, is wrapping up his first term in the Assembly. He is running uncontested.

135th DISTRICT
Penfield, East Rochester, Pittsford, Perinton, Mendon

Jen Lunsford
Democrat, Working Families
votejenlunsford.com

During the 2020 elections, Lunsford defeated a 10-year incumbent to flip a seat long held by Republicans to Democratic control. She won by a narrow margin that year but this time she’s running in a redrawn district with a stronger Democratic enrollment edge.

Lunsford, who lives in Perinton, has supported and advocated for legislation that tightened state gun laws, provided a property tax rebate to homeowners, expanded children’s eligibility for early intervention services and increased funding for the programs, increased state child care funding, and bolstered state environmental laws. She sponsored legislation that would increase funding for career and technical education aid and backed a different bill that would expand a child and dependent care tax credit.

Joseph Chenelly
Republican, Conservative
joefornys.com

Chenelly, who lives in Perinton, is the national director of the veterans service organization AMVETS, and has worked on veterans issues for much of his professional career. He served in the Marines for seven years.

Like many other Republican legislative candidates, Chenelly wants to cut state spending and lower taxes, as well as roll back reforms to the state’s bail and parole laws. His website refers to him as the “tough on crime candidate.” He also supports increased state investment in roads and wants to “re-empower” local school boards to give parents a larger role in shaping the school environment. A term limits supporter, Chenelly has said he would push for a ballot measure on the issue and would limit himself to eight years in office.

136th DISTRICT
Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton

Sarah Clark
Democrat, Working Families
sarahclarkforassembly.com

A resident of Rochester’s Maplewood neighborhood, Clark is completing her first term in the Assembly. She previously worked for eight years as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s deputy state director.

Clark has sponsored several pieces of legislation that the Legislature passed, including bills that reformed the state’s long-term care ombudsman program and directed the state’s child care task force to recommend a path to universal child care. Her current priorities include increasing eligibility for state college tuition assistance and increasing the size of those awards, diverting mental health calls from police to specialized agencies, and passing the New York Health Act to establish single-payer healthcare in the state.

Orlando Rivera
Republican, Conservative
riverafor136.com
Rivera, who lives in Rochester’s Maplewood neighborhood, works as a real estate agent and serves on the boards of several professional associations and nonprofits.

One of Rivera’s key issues is housing, and he wants the state to identify and address barriers that keep people from buying homes. He wants the state to place greater emphasis on preventive health care and early testing for diseases such as cancer, and to work with struggling school districts to look at spending and performance, then devise plans to address deficiencies. He has also called on the state to better hold people who commit violent crimes accountable.

137th DISTRICT
Rochester, Gates

Demond Meeks
Democrat, Working Families
votedemondmeeks.com

Meeks, formerly a labor union organizer, is winding down his first term in the Assembly.

Among Meeks’s priorities are increasing education funding; workers’ rights and fair wages; increasing the availability of affordable housing; getting the state to recognize health care as a fundamental right and making it accessible, affordable, and equitable; and ensuring that the Rochester region gets its share of state funding and resources. He sponsored legislation that would direct the state to study and make recommendations regarding police brutality in Rochester.


Marcus Williams
Republican, Conservative
marcus4rochester.com

Williams, a Rochester resident who describes himself as a “dutiful citizen and community organizer,” has been especially vocal about crime in the city.

He advocates for the rollback of state bail and parole reforms, as well as a change in state law specifying that alleged offenders aged 16-17 are no longer automatically tried as adults. He also wants the state to provide more support for reintegration programs to help people leaving jail or prison. He wants more nuclear energy, and the construction of more gas pipelines to help get the state off of oil and coal. He also wants stronger jobs and trades programs for students and better pay and pensions for teachers to aid in hiring.

138th DISTRICT
Rochester, Henrietta, Chili, Riga

Harry Bronson
Democrat, Working Families
bronsonforassembly.com

Bronson, an attorney who lives in Rochester, is seeking his seventh term in the Assembly. Before that, he served in the Monroe County Legislature, where he was leader of the Democratic caucus. He also owns Equal Grounds, a coffee shop in the South Wedge.

Over the years, Bronson has gained a reputation as a progressive legislator who champions LGBTQ rights as well as workers’ rights and workplace protections. He’s supported legislation granting new protections to renters and ushering in criminal justice reforms, including the state’s new bail laws. Bronson chairs the Assembly’s Economic Development Committee.

Tracy DiFlorio
Republican, Conservative
tracydiflorio.com
A resident of Chili, DiFlorio is a seasoned elected official. She has served in the Monroe County Legislature since 2016 and currently chairs its Planning and Economic Development Committee. Previously, she was a member of the Chili Town Board.

DiFlorio believes the state government is out of touch with the people it serves and their concerns. She points to state bail reforms as an example, claiming that it has led to the release of suspected violent offenders without regard to public safety or alleged victims. She is also critical of what she sees as the state over-spending on services.

139th DISTRICT
Hamlin, Clarkson, Sweden; Genesee and Orleans Counties; part of Erie County

Stephen Hawley
Republican, Conservative
Hawleyforassembly.com

Hawley, who lives in Batavia, has served in the Assembly since a special election in 2006. He is the past owner and operator of a farm and owns an insurance agency.

The deputy minority leader of the Assembly, Hawley stresses his focus on agriculture. He sponsored legislation that would expand a key agricultural tax credit and would exempt farms from a state law that makes them liable when a worker is injured in an elevation-related fall. He is also critical of state laws and regulations that are “intrusive” to businesses.

Jennifer Ao Keys
Democrat
facebook.com/keysfor139

Keys is a social worker who lives in Leroy, Genesee County, and one of her key issues is increasing access to social and health services in New York.

The district is largely rural and Keys’ priorities reflect that. She wants to work to increase volunteerism for first responders, support gun legislation that respects the Second Amendment, support LGBTQ and reproductive rights, and improve access to health care. She also supports increasing wages and easing licensing requirements for mental health workers.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's deputy editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com .

Comments / 3

Ken Zobel
6d ago

The person who is spouse to be represent me is no good he hasn’t done anything he doesn’t return phone calls or emails so I’m not voting for him he just like every politician lies to get in office then does nothing for the people who put him in office and steal taxpayers money for a pay check

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Cooney takes on VanBrederode in 56th Senate District

The incumbent senator and former police chief are running in the 56th District, which has been a battleground for decades. For nearly 20 years, the 56th Senate District was a bit of an oddity. The district represents much of the westside of Rochester and its suburbs, where Democrats substantially outnumber Republicans. Yet Joseph Robach, a former Democrat-turned-Republican, comfortably won eight terms in office before stepping down...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District.  You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion

Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Commentary: Will Rochester's 'percent-for-art' law leave the launch pad this time?

Rochester has next to nothing to show for its 'percent-for-art' policy enacted 15 years ago. Officials say they are trying to change that. Rochester officials, who fondly refer to our city as “a city of the arts,” and for good reason, appear to finally be getting serious about funding the arts. But will their plan leave the launch pad this time? American cities that care about being more fun...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Suspended PAB leader 'validated' by state investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights has found probably cause that suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against, after he alleged he was being sexually harassed by board Chair Shani Wilson. Dwyer Reynolds filed the...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Three Habitat for Humanity affiliates merge

Board members of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Rochester, Canandaigua and Newark have voted unanimously to embark on a strategic merger of the three affiliates, creating one organization with a mission to serve more families more effectively than any of the three organizations could do on their own. Flower City Habitat in Rochester, Ontario County Habitat in Canandaigua and Wayne County Habitat in Newark will join forces under the new name of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity in January 2023.
NEWARK, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
BUFFALO, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
DANSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Penfield trauma rehab program in need of additional resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is asking for help improving the quality of their mental health services. Created in January of 2020, Trybe Ecotherapy is a 12 week program that aims to help with trauma rehabilitation, anxiety, depression, and prolonged exposure to stress. Like many business owners, the founders of Trybe were concerned […]
PENFIELD, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Spook Hill, Canandaigua

A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
438
Followers
169
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy