Monroe County, NY

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

By Jeremy Moule
CITY News
CITY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdUmD_0igKUKiZ00 This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season.

Some years are big for local elections, others for state or national offices. This year, every single seat in the state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot. Republicans have hammered Democrats on public safety issues, especially controversial bail reforms, while Democrats have tried to cast the GOP as out of touch on important but polarizing issues such as gun control and reproductive rights.

The state legislative races are high-stakes. They directly influence the balance of power in Albany as well as the agendas of each chamber.

Closer to home there’s a pivotal race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat. If Republican Mark Johns holds his seat, then the coalition government formed by GOP legislators and Legislature President Sabrina LaMar remains intact. If Democratic challenger Mike DiTullio wins, he’ll ostensibly shift the balance of power in the chamber.

Herein is a rundown of the key races.

Early voting runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting information, including locations and times, is available at monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting. To check your registration status, view a sample ballot, or find your polling place, visit the Monroe County Board of Elections main page at
monroecounty.gov/elections .

Wayne Forella
6d ago

vote vote vote the Marxist socialist out! or lose your freedoms

CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
