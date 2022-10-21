ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale police seek man who tried to lure girl, 10, into van with candy

By Ted Scouten
 5 days ago

Fort Lauderdale police searching for man who allegedly tried to lure girl, 10, into his van with can 02:52

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police in Fort Lauderdale are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to lure a young girl two days in a row.

"There's people out there who feel they have the right to take your kid and do whatever they want," said concerned parent, Anika Prescia.

Police say the man tried to lure a 10-year-old middle school girl Wednesday and Thursday at about 7:45 each morning.

"It breaks my heart to know there are still people out there doing these things, even this time and age," Prescia said.

It happened on NE 15th Street and 17th way, just a block from Sunrise Middle School and Bennett Elementary in Poinsettia Heights.

Police say a man pulled up in a van and tried to lure the child with candy.

"At some point, the suspect exits his vehicle and attempts to grab this 10-year-old child. She is able to pull away. She runs. At some point, she dropped her lanyard. And the suspect picks it up. She saw him pick it up," Fort Lauderdale Police Det. Ali Adamson said.

The child did not report it Wednesday, this morning police say that same man walked up to her and started talking.

That's when an alert neighbor stepped in.

"A witness in the area approaches them and asks the 10-year-old if she knows this man. She said no.  At the same time, she's saying no, the suspect says they do know each other and that he's her grandfather," Det. Adamson explained.

The neighbor told her to run. She made a break and ran to Bennett Elementary. Sunrise Middle School sent a phone message, alerting parents of the danger. Part of it said, "Remind children to be aware of their surroundings and whenever possible walk in groups or pairs."

Police say the suspect was wearing a black sweater and black pants. He may have had glasses on. He has short brown hair and is between 25 and 40 years old.

He was driving a black cargo-style van with no rear windows. There may be some rear-end damage.

If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Comments / 5

Jerry Clubb
6d ago

I hope and pray that they catch that sicko before he tries on another youngun and I'm sure he will and maybe earlier too I'm sure...

Reply
7
714285
5d ago

OK, TIME FOR POLICE TO WORK, let's start with a high quality 3D artist the picture of the vehicle you know like one you could spin around, next why aren't all the traffic cams in the area being mind to see what they come up with to find a license plate and or a better picture of the potential perpetrator. do we have to tell you how to do everything?

Reply
5
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy