Woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash in Visalia

Adrianne Watters was driving South on Mooney Blvd when Visalia police say she hit a woman who was crossing the street just before 9 Wednesday night.

The victim died in the hospital.

Watters left the scene but turned herself into police shortly after.

Legal analyst Tony Capozzi says although it's a good thing she contacted law enforcement, the answers to several questions will impact the case.

"What is important is how much later does she come back," he said. "If she was under the influence at the time she turned herself in, she might make the allegations she was so upset, she went home, drank and then got drunk, not when she was driving."

Watters is currently booked for a felony hit and run, but Capozzi says that could change depending on the final investigation by Visalia Police.

Carol Lobb, a Visalia resident, says anytime she drives on Mooney, she notices several people distracted or speeding and while it's still unclear exactly what happened, she feels for the victim's family.

"I am glad the woman turned herself in and they will have some closure, but it breaks my heart that someone has to deal with this," she said.