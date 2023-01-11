Read full article on original website
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Which smartwatch is for you?
The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 are both among the best smartwatches you can buy, but which one is better? Here's how these two top wearables stack up.
These Lazy Girl Products Will Help You Be More Organized In 2023
Say goodbye to disorganization in the new year with these lazy girl-approved products. Get ready to tackle the new year easily by incorporating these 39 products into your routine. From smart storage solutions to time-saving tools, these items will help you stay organized and on top of things. Perfect for those who want to streamline their life without exerting too much effort.
This Redditor took out $76,000 in loans to trade meme stocks thanks to hype on Wall Street Bets. It became an 'addiction' and he even lost $6,000 of his girlfriend's money.
Reddit user Aaron took out loans to bet on meme stocks following r/wallstreetbets and used his girlfriend's money too. Now he has huge monthly repayments.
I tried to guess if Apple audiobooks were narrated by AI or real people. It was harder than you'd think.
Apple says its AI voices for audiobooks are "natural sounding" and "based on a human narrator," but some critics argue they're not what customers want.
Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and others urge Supreme Court not to allow lawsuits against tech algorithms
A wide range of businesses, internet users, academics and even human rights experts defended Big Tech's liability shield Thursday in a pivotal Supreme Court case about YouTube algorithms, with some arguing that excluding AI-driven recommendation engines from federal legal protections would cause sweeping changes to the open internet.
