Best NFL fantasy football matchups for Week 7, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Robinson

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 7? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap big fantasy rewards this week.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 7, Jimmy Garoppolo is a start ’em QB with a terrific upcoming fantasy matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs come to the Bay Area after allowing the third-most QB fantasy points to date. So far, the Chiefs have given away a league-high 15 passing touchdowns and 280.3 yards in passing per contest. Fire up Jimmy G. who also makes a smart DFS QB play in Week 7.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

If you’re stuck having to start Matt Ryan in Week 7, that’s not a horrible thing. So, get ready for a top-fantasy performance when Ryan faces the Titans. Ryan recorded QB1 fantasy points in Week 4 when he played Tennessee, after throwing for 356 yards and two touchdowns. And over their last four-game stretch, the Titans have allowed a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an average of 320.5 passing yards per clash.

Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins

Whichever quarterback starts for Pittsburgh in Week 7 is poised to exploit his fantasy matchup playing in Miami. To date, the Dolphins have yielded the sixth-most QB fantasy points . This would include Miami giving up 281.8 yards in passing and 174 in rushing to its opposing quarterbacks. This makes Kenny Pickett (concussion protocol) or Mitchell Trubisky ( stay tuned ) a sleeper QB to start in Week 7.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers

In Week 7, Brian Robinson is a start ’em fantasy RB who has an awesome matchup on tap. He’ll next face a terrible Packers run defense giving up the farm in fantasy points. In its last three games, Green Bay has yielded an average of 157 rushing yards per game at a pace of 4.9 per carry and six RB touchdowns. On the season, the Packers have allowed five games with 120+ rushing yards. Say no more! Robinson should deliver RB1 fantasy points without a problem.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Those who roster Henry, get ready for a monster fantasy day! Henry is always good, but he should completely exploit his Week 7 matchup against the Colts. The Colts’ run defense is at best Swiss cheese these days, and it has allowed 165 yards in rushing and 5.6 yards per carry over its last three contests. There is no way it’s stopping Henry who last scored twice against it in Week 4.

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions

For those on the fence about starting Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard in Week 7, do it! They should absolutely feast on an awful Lions defense. This defense is so bad that it has allowed an average of 167.6 rushing yards per game, 5.5 yards per carry, and 261 passing yards. Look for Elliott and Pollard to capitalize on running and pass-catching plays. Plus, Dak Prescott returns! Prescott is a must-start QB in Week 7 as well.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders v Houston Texans

Returning from a bye, Jacobs is an absolute RB start in Week 7 fantasy football. He has an excellent matchup at home against the Houston Texans. The Texans’ run defense has been a scam thus far and has allowed a preposterous 176 RB yards on average per game. Jacobs should handily reward RB1 fantasy points in Week 7.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers

Hill has been incredible so far in Miami and the trend will continue in Week 7. So look for Hill to potentially be the highest-scoring fantasy WR going up against Pittsburgh at home. The Steelers’ defense isn’t fooling anyone and it has given away the most WR fantasy points to date. Opposing wide receivers have averaged a massive 210.8 yards per game and have scored nine TDs. Hill is going to go bananas again this week.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Cooper is poised for a top fantasy performance in Week 7 heading to play the Ravens. The Ravens have been pretty terrible in coverage and have given away the third-most fantasy points so far, with wideouts averaging a whopping 198.2 yards per game. So, start Cooper in Week 7 and perhaps stack him with Jacoby Brissett as an affordable DFS play this Sunday.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons

Higgins who ghosted us in Week 5 and didn’t exactly light up the field in Week 6, should rebound as a top fantasy WR in his next game. Higgins has a sweet fantasy matchup in Week 7 at home facing the Falcons. On the season, the Falcons rank fourth-worst against opposing wide receivers. They will be doing what they can to attempt to cover Ja’Marr Chase, which should open more pathways for Higgins. So, start Higgins in Week 7 with little worries.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers v Seattle Seahawks

In Week 7, Everett is a start ’em TE who has a fabulous fantasy matchup to exploit. Everett will face the Seahawks that have yielded a league-high 106.3 yards to opposing tight ends per contest. In Everett’s last game, he was Justin Herbert’s third-highest targeted player. So, look for Everett to make the most of his catches in Week 7, priming him as a decent streaming option.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons

Hurst is a sleeper TE in Week 7 playing the Atlanta Falcons that have given up the fourth-most TE fantasy points this year. Last week, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle lit Atlanta up and turned eight catches into 83 yards. If Hurst can gain some targets from Joe Burrow, he stands to cash in.

