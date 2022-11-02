Who's running: Candidates and Q&As

Following is a complete list of candidates on the ballot for local office for the Nov. 8 election. Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to see secure voter information and create a personal sample ballot. Links to Q&As for contested local races are included below. (Note: Candidates in some races did not respond)

GREENE COUNTY

U.S. House District 1 (Click here for Q&A)

Don Davis, Snow Hill, DemocratSandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican

N.C. Senate 4 ( Click here for Q&A )

Milton F. (Toby) Fitch, DemocratBuck Newton, Republican

N.C. House 12

Chris Humphrey, RepublicanLillie Williams, Democrat

District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 1

Beth Heath, Democrat

District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 4

Chris Rogerson, unaffiliated

District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 5

Justin Lee Minshew, Democrat

District Attorney, District 9

Matthew Delbridge, Republican

Board of Commissioners District 3

Jerry R. Jones, unaffiliatedNatasha Sutton, Democrat

Board of Commissioners, District 4 ( Q&A )

Bennie Heath, DemocratSalvador A. Tinoco, Republican

Board of Commissioners, District 5 ( Q&A )

Ray Johnson, unaffiliatedEric Keel, Republican

Board of Education ( Q&A )

(Vote for three)

Mason R. Dyer, RepublicanDarius Shackleford, DemocratLeisa Edwards Batts, DemocratLynne Blow, Democrat

Clerk of Superior Court

Holly Jones Little, Democrat

Sheriff ( Click here for Q&A )

James Harper, RepublicanMatt Sasser, Democrat

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan)

(Vote for two)

Jack EdmondsonTyler HarperDonald Broughton Beaman

PITT COUNTY

U.S. House District 1 (Click here for Q&A)

Don Davis, Snow Hill, DemocratSandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican

U.S. House District 3 (Click here for Q&A)

Barbara D. Gaskins, DemocratGreg Murphy, Greenville, Republican (I)

State Senate 5 (Click here for Q&A)

Kandie Smith, Greenville, DemocratKaren Kozel, Greenville, Republican

State House 8 (Click here for Q&A)

Gloristine Brown, Bethel, Democrat Charles "Drock" Vincent, Republican

State House 9 (Click here for Q&A)

Brian Farkas, Greenville, Democrat (I)Timothy Reeder, Ayden, Republican

Pitt County Superior Court Judge

Marvin Blount, Greenville, Democrat (I)

Pitt County District Court Judge Seat 1

Lee Teague, Greenville, Republican (I)

Pitt County District Court Judge Seat 2

Daniel Hines Entzminger, Winterville, Republican (I)

Pitt County District Attorney

Faris Dixon, Winterville, Democrat (I)

Pitt County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ann Huggins, Greenville, Democrat (I)

District 2

Mary Perkins Williams, Greenville, Democrat (I)

District 3 (Click here for Q&A)

Chris Nunnally, Greenville, Democrat (I)Neal Driver, Greenville, Republican

District 4 (Click here for Q&A)

Faye Hardy Bordeaux, Greenville, DemocratBenji Holloman, Farmville, Republican

District 5 (Click here for Q&A)

Mark C. Smith, Winterville, RepublicanRandall Martoccia, Winterville, Democrat

District 6

Lauren S. White, Greenville, Republican (I)

Pitt County Clerk of Court

Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes, Farmville, Democrat (I)

Pitt County Sheriff (Click here for Q&A)

Paula Dance, Grimesland, Democrat (I)Gary Weaver, Grimesland, Republican

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats)

W. Steve Sutton

Carl A. Briley Jr.

Pitt County Board of Education

Board of Education races are nonpartisan with elections on Nov. 8. The races will not be on the primary ballot.

District 1 (Click here for Q&A)

Tracy Everette-Lenz, WintervilleKenneth Andrew Jones, GreenvilleGary L. Davis, Greenville

District 2 (Click here for Q&A)

Amy Robin Cole. GreenvilleJulianna B. Jaquith, Bell Arthur

District 5 (Click here for Q&A)

Jennifer Lee Hodgson, GreenvilleLee Williamson, WintervilleLevi C. Smith Sr.

District 7 (Click here for Q&A)

Sandy Maria Moyer, GreenvilleKelly Taylor Weaver, Greenville

Also on the ballot

U.S. SENATE

Ted Budd, Advance, Republican

Cheri Beasley, Raleigh, Democrat

Matt Hoh, Wake Forest, Green

Shannon Wilson Bray, Apex, Libertarian

N.C. SUPREME COURT

Associate Justice, Seat 3

Richard Dietz Republican

Lucy Inman, Democrat

Associate Justice - Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV Democrat

Trey Allen Republican

N.C. COURT OF APPEALS

Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood, Republican

Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Democrat

Seat 9

Brad A. Salmon, Democrat

Donna Stroud, Republican

Seat 10

John M. Tyson, Republican

Gale Murray Adams, Democrat

Seat 11

Darren Jackson, Democrat

Michael J. Stading, Republican