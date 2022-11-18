The best weighted blankets to help you drift off with zero stress

It’s a busy time of the year and finding the time to juggle your work, family, and social life can be overwhelming. We get it. So, no matter your age, status, or occupation, it’s important to take the time to unwind. Aside from taking a spa break, watching a little TV, or indulging in a takeaway you certainly won’t regret, making sure we get quality sleep can do wonders for our well-being. That’s easier said than done, however, a weighted blanket might be able to help.

Designed for deep sleep and relaxation like you may not have experienced before, it's no surprise that weighted—or ‘gravity’ blankets—have fast become one of the most popular products on the market to ease stress and anxiety, so that you can drift off with ease.

Skeptical? Many of our weighted blanket testers were too. So take it from us: we’ve tried out some of the most talked about blankets, as well as some newcomer options, to see how snuggly they actually are.

Once you’ve upgraded to a comfy mattress and found the pillow of your dreams, it’s time to jump on the weighted blanket bandwagon, because you deserve to get a great night's sleep.

The best weighted blankets as tried and tested by Real Homes

(Image credit: Remy )

1. Remy The Lounger

Our #1 best weighted blanket

Weight : 6kg / 8kg | Size : 100 x 150cm, 120 x 180cm | Material: 100% cotton | Colours available: 4 | Care : Machine wash at 30°C

Stylish enough to be on display Four colours to choose from Eco-friendly fabric OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Only 2 size / weight options An investment

Remy's Lounger blanket delivers stylish look and feel that stands out from the rest. We'll admit, when shopping for weighted blankets, they soon start to all look the same, with similar quilted designs and glass beads that distribute the weight. The bright colour options and cosy knit design makes this one cute enough to use and leave on the sofa as well as in bed when you decide to hit the hay.

The heavy stuff

Made from 100% cotton with OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification (an environmental standard that confirms no harmful chemicals are present in any component of the finished product), the oversized knit hits sustainability stakes too. This also means it's breathable. Where other options may be too hot and heavy to use during the summer, this blanket can give you a hug whenever you feel like one.

Worth the weight?

It comes in two weight and size versions, which we'd like to see more of to balance the heavy price tag. Though our ecommerce editor Amy did find this meant it was easier to wash and quicker to dry. And if you don't love the look of classic weighted blankets, like Amy, then we think this is a great alternative, delivering all the performance of a regular one with the added benefit of looking great on display. Pretty and practical!

(Image credit: Soak and Sleep)

2. Soak and Sleep Weighted Blanket

A versatile weighted blanket to suit all stresses

Weight : 5.5kg / 7kg / 8.5kg / 10kg | Size : 120 x 183 cm | Material : Cotton and polyester | Colours available : 1 | Care : Spot clean and air dry only

Reasonable price point Simple yet chic design Great range of weight options Can't machine wash or dry Only 1 colour option

This is our runner-up to the top spot, purely because we just don't think it's stylish enough to use on the sofa. For the bed, on the other hand, it's our favourite. Proven to help with sleep disorders such as insomnia and restless leg syndrome, as well as support children with similar conditions, it's a weighted blanket suited to all sorts of stresses.

The heavy stuff

It's true, most weighted blankets are advised to not be used for children, or younger teens, but this option from Soak and Sleep works its magic, no matter your age or concern. This is because it comes in a range of sizes, from a light 5.5kg to a heavier 10kg. It's made from breathable cotton and soft polyester, but I find this one to have a slight sheen to it too.

Worth the weight?

As soon as the blanket arrived, I noticed the quality look and feel of the quilt, with its delicately soothing glass beads that gave it a premium edge. The sheer size also made it stand out from the crowd. I did find it too big to place in the living room or lounge area, but it did drape well over my bed. Having slept under this one for a fair few nights, it quickly became the one I've been reaching for when I'm after a particularly deep slumber.

(Image credit: Baloo)

3. Baloo Weighted Blanket

The best eco-friendly weighted blanket

Weight : 5.4kg / 6.8kg / 9kg / 11.3kg | Size : 107 x 183cm / 152 x 203cm / 152 x 203cm / 203 x 221cm | Material: 100% cotton | Colours available: 2 | Care : Wash on cold, dry on low

Eco-friendly brand and design Lovely packaging makes it great to gift Good range of weights and sizes No cover included Expensive

For the eco-conscious, the Baloo weighted blanket would be a top choice, and it's great to give as a gift too. Arriving in plastic-free packaging and made from 100% cotton, inside and out, it's the only quilted weighted blanket free from polyester and synthetic fibres. Baloo's plastic-free ethos is further enhanced by a carbon-neutral commitment achieved via its partnership with Sea Trees by Sustainable Surf.

The heavy stuff

There's a choice of sizes and weights to suit all too, with useful options for single, double, and even king-size beds. Combined with carefully placed glass beads, we think it's a highly breathable, cool, and comfortable blanket to sleep under all year round.

Worth the weight?

The blanket itself is also one of the softest cotton weighted blankets Amy said she had tested, with the simple white double quilted design making an attractive addition to her bedroom – even without one of Baloo's optional extra linen covers. Oh, and Amy really loved that it comes with details of how to connect to a playlist of soothing Tibetan and crystal sounds, so we could start our deep relaxation experience from the minute it arrived on our doorstep.

(Image credit: ESPA )

4. ESPA Grey Cotton Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket for a spa-like experience, without the price tag

Weight : 4.5kg / 7kg / 9kg / 11.5kg | Size : 150 x 200cm | Material : 100% cotton | Colours available : 1 | Care : Spot clean only

Sustainable cotton Simple yet effective Great price point Spot clean only Only one size variation

Designed with the ultimate spa experience in mind, ESPA's weighted blanket has a luxurious feel you just can't ignore. But the best selling point is that it sits considerably cheaper than the rest on the list. So you can relax without having to overspend.

The heavy stuff

We tested the lightest available on the list, which is great if you're like me and don't enjoy an overly heavy layer on top of you at night. Instead of weighing you down, which is often the intent of other blankets, this one gently adds pressure for a relaxing, rejuvenating feel. Equally, there are three heavier options to pick from if you prefer something heavier. It's made with a 100% cotton composition, which also makes it a breathable bedding buy.

Worth the weight?

With bold claims to contribute to the improvement of sleep, mood, and comfort, I was impressed with how I felt the morning after sleeping under the ESPA blanket. As luxurious as it made me feel, it also looked the part in both my bedroom and living room. In an elegant grey quilted design, it sits draped over the sofa to use when I feel like I need some extra comfort.

(Image credit: Simba )

A straight-forward weighted blanket for single sleepers

Weight: 6.8kg / 9kg | Size : 135 x 200cm | Material: Cotton and polyester | Colours available: 1 | Care : Spot clean only

Simple fuss-free design Classic style for the sofa and bed Best for single sleepers Only one weight and size available Blanket spot clean only An investment

A good example of a classic weighted blanket, Simba's orbit design delivers a breathable cotton outer layer and quilted padded polyester inner with glass beads to add even weight.

The heavy stuff

This option only comes in two weights and a smaller size of 135 x 200cm. This works well for a single person, but as Amy found, isn't that suitable for sharing on a double bed. That being said, most weighted blanket purists will suggest each person should have their own blanket at a weight that suits them for the full swaddling experience. The compact design does make it great for throwing on the sofa though and easy to wash.

Worth the weight?

If we're asking whether to invest in this weighted blanket, we might say you can't put a price on wellness. But this option from Simba is the most expensive on our list, Editor in chief Lindsey has tried the whole Simba range and compared to the rest of their bedding selection, this one is acceptable to put on your Christmas list. Besides, it ticks all boxes for single sleepers wanting a weighted blanket from a brand they can rely on.

(Image credit: Remy )

6. Remy The Sleeper

The best heavy weighted blanket

Weight : 6kg / 8kg / 10kg / 12kg / 14kg | Size : 135 x 200cm / 155 x 220cm | Material: Cotton and polyester | Colours available: 5 | Care : Handwash and dry

Great range of weights Opt for a cooling bamboo or cosy plush cover included in the price OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification Can't machine wash or dry Zipper is a little uncomfortable

Most heavy weighted blankets that come with covers can be tricky to pick up, because they're often secured with ties that can easily come undone. Remy's Sleeper weighted blanket solves this issue with a simple 360° zipper closure that keeps the blanket in place.

The heavy stuff

The cover is included in the price too, which we think is a pretty good deal. There are five fun colours to choose from in a cosy quilted fleece finish. And while the blanket itself can only be hand-washed, you can chuck the cover in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry load. There's the largest range of weights on offer with this one too, which makes it great for just about anyone.

Worth the weight?

Amy tested the 10kg option, which she loved compared to other heavy-weighted blankets that were difficult to move around. Unfortunately, she found you could feel the zipper underneath the thinner bamboo cover, which wasn't the comfiest. Though we'd rather this than it slipping around inside.

(Image credit: Silentnight )

7. Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket

The cheapest weighted blanket

Weight : 7kg / 9kg | Size : 150 x 200cm | Material: Microfibre and polyester | Colours available: 1 | Care : Machine wash and dry

Super affordable Easy to care for Simple Doesn't use eco-friendly fabrics Only 1 size and colour option

We get that weighted blankets can be expensive, and it can be hard to justify spending over £100 on a throw. That's why we'd recommend investing a little less in this affordable option from Silentnight (if you can). Why? Because it's a no-frills blanket that we can bet will help you sleep better.

The heavy stuff

While it does only come in one size option that's big enough for a double bed, it does come in a couple of weight options – RRP £70 for the 9kg option, and £60 for the 7kg. The inner construction of polyester padding and glass beads is similar to weighted blankets that come in at double this price, and it works at weighing you down with a supportive wrap-around feel.

Worth the weight?

The only downside, in Amy's opinion, is the fabric. Unlike most of the other weighted blankets on this list, the Silentnight blanket has a microfibre outer layer. This created a suede-like texture that Amy just didn't love the feel of. She also found the woven fabric to be hot and clammy on warmer days since it trapped heat under the blanket rather than letting it dissipate. And since it's made from polyester, it doesn't wash as well, bobbling a little after a few spins.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Brentfords Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket

The cosiest weighted blanket

Weight : 4kg / 6kg / 8kg | Size : 125 x 180cm / 150 x 200cm | Material: 100% polyester | Colours available: 2 | Care : Handwash only

A soft and fluffy weighted blanket that's super cosy Very cheap Three weights to choose from Non eco-friendly fabric Can't machine wash or dry

This weighted blanket is the cosiest we've come across. Made from a super-soft polyester with a teddy fleece finish, it's got plenty of snuggle-factor for getting comfy on the sofa.

The heavy stuff

Available in a classic pale grey or blush pink, this weighted blanket comes in a good range of sizes and weights, from the lighter 4kg single to the 6kg and 8kg blankets that work well on a double and king-size bed. For just £30 for the smallest option, we think it'd be a perfect Christmas, birthday, or 'just thinking of you' present. Though make sure you're not buying it for an eco-lover as this full polyester piece is sadly far from sustainable.

Worth the weight?

Like we said, the teddy-bear fleece is just as huggable as it sounds, meaning this is a weighted blanket we immediately wanted to wrap around ourselves. In fact, Amy found it ideal for cooler evenings and winter nights as it is sure to keep you warm. So if you're happy to hand wash it (which we found a tad tedious considering we wanted to handle it a lot), then it's a buy for winter you'll be reaching for to not only as a layer to de-stress but to also add on top of your duvet.

(Image credit: Emma )

9. Emma Hug Weighted Blanket

The best cooling weighted blanket

Weight : 7kg | Size : 150 x 200cm | Material: Cotton and bamboo | Colours available: 1 | Washable: Machine wash and dry

Bamboo cover makes it cool to the touch Great for summer use Easy to care for Only variation available Big investment

While we love this Emma weighted blanket, it is a best buy for summer, and won't offer additional warmth in the winter (which we guess is what you might be after at the moment). Anything to reduce the use of our radiators, right? So right now, it'll sit at the bottom of this guide. Otherwise, this weighted blanket is a one size, one weight, and one colour option that makes it getting to sleep easy.

The heavy stuff

It may not have many choices to choose from, but the 7kg weight and versatile size does suit most sleepers and bed sizes. Plus, it looks super chic in its pale grey colourway. It may not be as eco-friendly as we would like, but the quilted pockets containing polyester padding and glass beads give this blanket a really good drape, easily moulding to your body to give you that all-over hugging sensation.

Worth the weight?

Amy especially loves the cotton outer that's breathable, so you don't overheat at night. And for an extra cooling factor, it has fabric loops that securely attach a matching pale grey bamboo cover. The cover is an optional extra, but we'd definitely recommend it as it not only protects the blanket, but because the silky bamboo helps regulate your temperature all night long. Whether it's worth the big price tag? We're not so sure.

Real Homes review process

Do weighted blankets really work? That's the question on everyone's mind. And while the thought may not be keeping you up at night, many brands claim they can relax your brain from any stresses and concerns you might have. Amongst other declarations of offering a supportive hug and being, well, ultimately comfy, how do they compare to a regular blanket? And how do you decide whether a weighted blanket is better than another?

Well, we've been wrapped up testing nine different weighted blankets to see whether they cosied up to expectation. How? Used at night draped on top of a duvet, in the day when sat on the sofa, and in times of particular stress or worry, we monitored their effect on how we feel whilst under them. We can appreciate this may seem totally subjective. And of course, it does come down to personal preference on weight and sleep style, so we also read reviews. Taking into consideration others' comments and feedback on these best-rated blankets, as well as our own experience, we rated them according to weight options, style, how easy they are to care for, and of course, cost.

Meet our weighted blanket testers:

Louise Oliphant Ecommerce Editor

Louise is our ecommerce editor and she writes all of our sleep content.

Having tested pretty much every bedding buy you can find, from some of the best duvets and bed sheets to cushions and pillows I can no longer sleep without , I'm all about trying anything that promotes better sleep.

I'm a hot sleeper, who prefers to have a lightweight duvet and layers, even in the winter. So the thought of one, very heavy blanket weighing me down, wasn't all too appealing. However, upon testing both the ESPA and Soak and Sleep's weighted blanket, I did notice why someone else may like one to sleep under. Soak and Sleep's is a heavier option, which can feel totally comforting and cosy. I find it too heavy to chill on the sofa with, but think it's an ideal layer to slumber under for hours on end. The ESPA lighter duvet I love for when I'm relaxing. I'm yet to turn the heating on at home, and instead reach for the weighted throw to cuddle up under.

Amy Lockwood Ecommerce Editor

Amy was our decor editor at Real Homes but now writes for our sister brand, Ideal Home.

As a self-proclaimed 'bad sleeper' whose rest is often disturbed by a racing mind, I have certainly had a whole lot of people recommend a weighted blanket to me over the past few years. However, weighted blankets don't come cheap, and as a skeptic I was doubtful they would really work. I mean, it's just a gimmick, right?...

Wrong! I can definitely say that their even weight helped me sleep more soundly and they're also great for snuggling up on the couch. My favourite is the Remy Lounger as it looks so stylish and the open weave doesn't get too hot overnight, but any option with glass beads is also perfect for applying the gentle all-over pressure that creates a comforting cocooning feeling.

How do I choose a weighted blanket?

Firstly, we'd always suggest sorting your budget and working out how much you're willing to spend. Things like a weighted blanket and even an electric blanket are add-ons to a traditional sleep setup. But if you consider them as investment buys, that may help you save money and support your sleep routine in the long run, then you'll get why we recommend them. Once you know whether you're after an affordable option or are able to put a bit more cash into one, then there are some specs to help you sort through the rest.

How heavy of a weighted blanket should you get?

There's no exact science to finding the best weight for a weighted blanket, but generally Siobhan Brown, homeware buyer from ESPA suggests "you should opt for a blanket that weighs roughly 10% of your body weight to benefit from the right pressure without feeling too overwhelmed".

And it makes sense to take sensible precautions; you don't want a blanket that is so heavy that you struggle to lift it off for example. If you are pregnant, suffer from respiratory or circulatory problems (such as asthma or type 2 diabetes), or have sleep apnea, you should seek your doctor's approval first.

There are also quite a few weighted blanket retailers that allow you to trial a weighted blanket before you commit, so if you aren't sure about the weight that you'd prefer, this is a good way to test out a blanket's heaviness and make sure a gravity blanket works for you before you invest.

Can you wash a weighted blanket?

Next, you'll want to consider a cover. You can use most weighted blankets without one, but as a layer that you may be sleeping under or dragging across the floor to the sofa, it makes sense to be able to wash it. Most weighted blankets are machine-washable themselves, but as a bulky item, a large drum washing machine or laundrette is likely to be necessary for larger sizes. Plus, most take a while to dry. So having a cover you can untie and pop in the wash is far quicker and more convenient. If you're wondering how to wash a weighted blanket , consult the care label and read our guide for the best results.

Are weighted blankets really worth it?

Okay, so a blanket of any kind can be a great investment when the cold weather arrives, particularly during today's economic climate. But what makes a weighted blanket especially worth spending on? Besides the offer of extra warmth, we've spoken to the experts about some of the science and psychology behind weighted blanket benefits.

"Weighted blankets evenly distribute a gentle weight and pressure on the body to mimic the sensation of being swaddled," Abeer Iqbal, founder of the weighted blanket brand Remy , tells us. "This evenly applied weight stimulates the production of serotonin (the happiness hormone), reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases melatonin (the sleep hormone)".

If you've ever been calmed from anxiety or disquiet by the reassuring hug of a loved one, a weighted blanket also aims to simulate this experience. "There's a reason hugs feel like they can work magic," explains Iqbal. "When you're feeling anxious, your autonomic nervous system (which regulates your bodily functions like heart rate, respiratory rate, and digestion) either sends your body into 'fight or flight' (stress) or rest mode. The application of pressure therapy tells it it's safe to go into 'rest' mode, reducing some of the symptoms of anxiety, like a quickened heart rate and breathing."