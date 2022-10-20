Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brink's robbery 41 years ago

A memorial ceremony will be held Thursday to mark 41 years since the deadly Brink's robbery in Rockland County.

On this day in 1981, members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall.

After killing the guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.

On Thursday, members of the Rockland community will be joining police, firefighters, and EMS for the annual memorial ceremony to honor the victims, officers Waverly Chipper Brown and Edward O'Grady, and Brink's guard Peter Paige.

A task force tracked down those responsible, and nine people associated with the Black Liberation Army and the radical group the Weather Underground were convicted.

The 10th was killed during a gunfight with police, and two others were convicted of conspiracy and racketeering related to the robbery.

David Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years in prison, but in August 2021, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Gilbert's sentence just hours before he resigned.

