Early voting begins in North Carolina for midterm elections

We're just hours away from being able to cast the first in-person ballots for the midterm elections.

Chavis Park is just one of the one stop early voting sites in Wake County. Not only can people vote at these sites, but can also register before November 5.

There are 15 one-stop early voting locations in Wake County that will be open 17 days straight.

The location will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone can vote early.

The busiest times for early voting are around lunchtime on weekdays, Saturdays and the last three days early voting takes place.

