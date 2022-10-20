ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Italy's feuding right-wing leaders aim somehow to govern

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RMyZ_0ig4YgWY00

Formal consultations began on Thursday aimed at giving Italy a new government within days, but feuding between right-wing campaign allies over Russia and Ukraine risks undermining the prospective governing coalition's pro-NATO, pro-Europe pledges.

President Sergio Mattarella invited party leaders for talks at the Quirinal Palace before he gives a formal mandate to a premier-designate following the country's Sept. 25 election .

Giorgia Meloni , whose Brothers of Italy party, at 26%, was the largest single vote-getter, is eager to become both Italy's first far-right leader to head a government since the end of World War and its first woman in the premiership.

But her jubilation over her party's election victory has been tempered by troublesome words professing empathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier whose center-right Forza Italia's party has seen its popularity sag.

Mattarella will give the mandate to try to forge a government in the hours or days after his meeting Friday bringing together Meloni, Berlusconi and the other major figure on Italy's political right , League leader Matteo Salvini, who has questioned the wisdom of Western sanctions against Russia.

Mattarella has also insisted that Italy must stand united with European Union partners in the West's stance against Russia in its war against Ukraine .

To ensure herself a commanding majority in Parliament, and bring her party with its neo-fascist roots to power, Meloni needs to rule in coalition with the forces of Berlusconi and Salvini.

On the eve of the Quirinal consultations, Meloni dealt Berlusconi an ultimatum over foreign policy in the government she intends to lead.

“Whoever isn’t in agreement with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even if it means no government,” she said in a statement issued by her party, whose election platform stressed staunch support for Ukraine in its armed defense of its sovereignty.

Last week, Berlusconi, clearly chafing that he no longer dominates Italy's right, left in plain view in the Senate notes he had scribbled deriding Meloni as presumptuous, bossy and arrogant.

Throughout the election campaign, Berlusconi, who, when he was premier, socialized in Italy and Russia with Putin, insisted he was an unwavering champion of NATO and the United States.

But audio tapes of Berlusconi's expressing sympathy for Putin that emerged this week seemed to reveal otherwise and risked sabotaging any coalition unity.

Berlusconi, holding court with his lawmakers, sought to justify Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine nearly eight months ago, saying the Russian leader had aimed for a two-week incursion with the goal of installing a “decent, sensible” government in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Berlusconi also was heard writing off Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, saying “let’s forget” him.

In a separate snippet, Berlusconi boasted that Putin sent him bottles of vodka for his 86th birthday on Sept. 29 and that he sent bottles of Italian wine to the Russian.

In an interview published Thursday in Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, Berlusconi accused the media of “distorted and frankly ridiculous interpretations on my thought” on Russia and Ukraine.

He denied trying to justify Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

“On the contrary, I reiterate, for the latest, and I hope, last time, that my position coincides absolutely with that of the Italian government, of the European Union, of the (NATO) Atlantic Alliance, of our American allies, and it's a clear-cut condemnation of the military attack against a free and sovereign State,” the newspaper quoted the former premier as saying.

Berlusconi has pushed for a top aide, former European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, to become the foreign minister in a Meloni government.

Arriving on Thursday for a summit in Brussels of the European People's Party, a conservative political grouping that includes Forza Italia, Tajani told reporters that both he and Berlusconi were firmly in favor of NATO and the EU, and “against the unacceptable invasion of Ukraine by Russia.”

Italy's Constitution empowers Mattarella with vetoing, if need be, a premier's Cabinet picks.

Former Premier Giuseppe Conte told reporters after he led his populist 5-Star Movement in talks with Mattarella that he raised “strong perplexities” at the prospect of a Forza Italia lawmaker becoming foreign minister.

Another ex-premier, center-left leader Enrico Letta, was scathing about Berlusconi’s gushing sympathy for Putin. He said he told Mattarella that Berlusconi’s words dealt “a great wound to Italy’s reputation.” He noted with alarm that what appeared to be applause from Berlusconi lawmakers could be heard on the audiotape.

The coalition partners poised to rule Italy “have very different friendships,” Democratic Party chief Letta said of Meloni’s anti-Putin stance and Berlusconi’s coziness with the Russian leader.

In Brussels, outgoing Italian Premier Mario Draghi sought to dispel any doubts about his nation’s priorities in Europe.

“The common market, monetary union, the Atlantic alliances are the best way to reinforce our weight in the world, grow our economy in a sustainable way, guarantee our security," Draghi told diplomats representing Italy at the EU, NATO and in Belgium. He was attending an EU summit focused on energy costs .

Draghi also stressed safeguarding civil rights, especially for minorities, and defending the “democratic sovereignty of states,″ the latter a clear reference to Ukraine.

Both the 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, now the main opposition forces in Parliament, have expressed concern that a Meloni government would push for restrictions on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Italian politics at https://apnews.com/hub/giorgia-meloni

..

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin official’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims spark fears of escalation

The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official said after fuelling an unsubstantiated claim Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”.Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu suggested Kyiv was planning to use conventional explosives laced with radioactive material as a means of intensifying the conflict. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”The...
The Independent

Pound gains as markets calmed by Boris Johnson quitting race to be prime minister

The pound has gained on the dollar and markets stabilised following news that Boris Johnson will not run in the Tory leadership race. Sterling stood at $1.136 against the dollar on Monday morning. It had risen to $1.139 at around 9pm on Sunday evening after news broke that Mr Johnson had decided not to try to become prime minister. It then dipped slightly before rising again on Monday morning. The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0. 5 per cent rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week. And the gilt market...
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
The Independent

Mordaunt in race for support after Johnson’s exit makes Sunak No 10 frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has become the firm frontrunner to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson ended his comeback bid and rival Penny Mordaunt battled to win sufficient support from Tory MPs.Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, swiftly hit the threshold of 100 nominations from Conservative colleagues ahead of the deadline of 2pm on Monday.Ms Mordaunt appears far behind but allies insist they are “confident” she will hit the target, which would see the Commons Leader face off against Mr Sunak in an online ballot of Tory party members.But if she fails Mr Sunak will effectively receive a “coronation” from Conservative...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
101K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy