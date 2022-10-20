here's an idea lets vote this administration out and get one that will help put America first and not worry so much about outside countries lets drill our own oil not relie on foreign countries lets put people in office that will listen to what the people want not what the government wants lets make it RED IN NOVEMBER A GREAT GIANT RED WAVE.
Here's an an idea. SHUT the border close, Period. Also sanction all the countries that are allowing them to cross their borders illegally as well. All the way from Peru to Mexico.
Go back to the Trump policies they were working extremely well. Biden tried to cast blame at anything and see if it will stick. The truth is the border was in good shape until the first day Biden took over. Hurry up midterms!!
Related
'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history
President Joe Biden Wrongly Tells Audience His Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq'
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 334