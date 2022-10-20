ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Poss
4d ago

here's an idea lets vote this administration out and get one that will help put America first and not worry so much about outside countries lets drill our own oil not relie on foreign countries lets put people in office that will listen to what the people want not what the government wants lets make it RED IN NOVEMBER A GREAT GIANT RED WAVE.

Juan Piedrahita
5d ago

Here's an an idea. SHUT the border close, Period. Also sanction all the countries that are allowing them to cross their borders illegally as well. All the way from Peru to Mexico.

Joe Chandler
4d ago

Go back to the Trump policies they were working extremely well. Biden tried to cast blame at anything and see if it will stick. The truth is the border was in good shape until the first day Biden took over. Hurry up midterms!!

