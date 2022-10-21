ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

EU leaders divided on gas price cap at energy crisis summit

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN, RAF CASERT Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvUmB_0ig1sGzD00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the German parliament Bundestag ahead of an EU summit at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) The Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions at their summit Thursday called to grapple with the energy crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine and maintain a united front in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin coercion.

After lengthy talks in Brussels dragged well into the night, the 27 EU leaders could not bridge divisions between some of the biggest member states and failed to impose a gas price cap to counter Russia’s strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.

They agreed, however, to keep working to find a compromise on a list of measures based on proposals unveiled earlier this week by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, which were discussed in depth and tweaked at the summit.

“There is a strong and unanimously shared determination to act together, as Europeans, to achieve three goals: lowering prices, ensuring security of supply and continuing to work to reduce demand," said meeting host Charles Michel, the EU Council president.

Diplomats said the impact of the proposals, which include the possibility of a price cap, should be properly assessed by experts before approval, and leaders insisted any deal would need to take into account their different energy mixes.

“There is a lot of work ahead," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “We are pushing ourselves into unchartered territory, where we don’t have experience yet."

The bloc's energy ministers will meet next week to further discuss the benchmarks set out by leaders.

To make sure the runaway cost of gas doesn’t further tank struggling EU economies, the Commission has proposed a system to pool buying of gas and offered a compromise that would allow for a correction mechanism to kick in in exceptional circumstances.

In addition, it is pushing for the creation of a new LNG gas index better reflecting the market following the drastic reduction of imports of pipeline gas from Russia.

Divisions were so big at the start of the summit that agreeing on further exploration of the plan proposed by the Commission was seen as almost an achievement in itself.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a price cap would send suppliers away. The “gas price cap is like going to a bar and telling the bartender you want to pay half price for your beer. Not going to happen,” he said on Twitter.

The traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — weres in opposing camps, with Germany expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on.

French president Emmanuel Macron said he worked hard with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in bilateral exchanges to get a breakthrough on the issue.

Macron, who will meet again with Scholz next week in Paris, said it was “France’s role to create unanimity between positions.”

Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal. “Prices for gas, for oil, for coal, must sink; electricity prices must sink, and this is something that calls for a joint effort by all of us in Europe,” he said.

The Netherlands feared that if a price cap was set too high, supplies would simply sail by Europe and go elsewhere. “Everyone wants the gas price to come down, but you want to make sure that gas imports keep coming,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Natural gas prices spiraled out of control over the summer as EU nations sought to outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter. The member states have already agreed to cut demand for gas by 15% over the winter. They have also committed to filling gas-storage facilities to at least 80% of capacity by November and — as a way of reducing gas-fired power generation — to reducing peak demand for electricity by at least 5%.

The question of possible EU gas-price caps has moved steadily up the political agenda for months as the energy squeeze tightened, with 15 countries such as France and Italy pushing for such blunt intervention.

And where Angela Merkel was the soothing voice often brokering a compromise during her 16 years as German chancellor, her successor Scholz is now at the heart of a division in the bloc.

Germany and the Netherlands maintain that market interventions like excessive price caps could hurt both the availability of natural gas and incentives for governments and consumers to save it.

At the opening of the summit, the need for rock-solid EU unity in confronting Russia was highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the 27 national leaders by video conference from Kyiv, asking for continued help to get his nation through the winter.

Russia is increasingly relying on drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid and civilian infrastructure and sowing panic with hits on Ukrainian cities, tactics that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called “war crimes” and “pure terror” on Wednesday.

Diplomats are already assessing more sanctions to come. But Orban’s perceived friendliness toward the Kremlin makes life tougher. Even though the previous EU sanctions targeting Russia have been approved unanimously, it has increasingly become difficult to keep Orban on board by agreeing to exemptions.

———

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

Dennis Abell
4d ago

just think .Joe Biden cannot fix Americans inflation. Joe Biden cannot fix the immigration problem in this country. crime is out of control. racism is that an all-time high. Joe Biden cannot fix our energy crisis in this country .so who would ever take any advice from Joe Biden and the socialist Democratic party. who cannot even get both parties to come together to solve one problem in this country. it is sad today to look at the leaders of America

Reply
5
James Sowders
4d ago

Biden is trying to start a war so elections are canceled,, and he wants the USA to loose, that's why he depleted American strategic petroleum reserves

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'

Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Newsweek

Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack

Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
ABC News

ABC News

881K+
Followers
186K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy