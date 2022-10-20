ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

By Yi-Jin Yu
 3 days ago

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver.

"We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams of nurses," Lauren Meehan recalled to "Good Morning America." "The nurses had asked in the room if we had picked out names yet and we stopped and we were like, 'Yep, we liked Emma and Julia.'"

"The room got kind of quiet," Meehan continued. "They all looked around and everyone started to giggle because we found out that the two nurses they were going to take care of the babies when they did come were both Emma and Julia."

It isn't every day that postpartum nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter, who've been at Rose Medical Center, nicknamed Denver's "baby hospital," for four years and three years respectively, get to care for babies who share their names.

HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold twins Emma and Julia Meehan. The nurses cared for the twins at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver.

"We were just so excited. We couldn't believe it, just thrilled," Anderson told "GMA."

"I had never delivered a baby with my name before so I was pretty excited. But I mean, I feel like it's pretty rare to have that coincidence in general and especially with twins and two nurses. That just doesn't happen around here," Van Marter added.

HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Chris and Lauren Meehan pose with nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter who are holding their twin daughters Emma and Julia.
Courtesy The Meehan Family - PHOTO: Twins Emma and Julia wore knitted pumpkin hats on their way home from the hospital.
MORE: Identical twin sisters give birth on same day, in same hospital

According to the Social Security Administration , which releases the top baby names in the country each year, Emma was the No. 2 name for baby girls in 2021 while Julia was less popular, coming in at No. 114 last year.

MORE: Mom of 8 welcomes 3rd back-to-back pair of twins

The Meehans and the hospital staff would end up meeting baby Emma first on Oct. 5, followed shortly after by her twin, Julia. The 2-week-old fraternal twins are now home with their parents and their older brother in Denver.

Courtesy The Meehan Family - PHOTO: Lauren and Chris Meehan are also parents to a two-year-old son.

"It was just a nice moment in the craziness that was about to happen to kind of just stop and appreciate that little moment of joy," Meehan, who also happens to be a nurse at Rose Medical Center's cardiovascular service department, said. "We were in the right spot at the right time."

"It was Rose nurses taking care of [a] Rose nurse because I know they're a good group. So I felt comfortable and trusted them to take care of me," the mom of three continued, adding that she had all her kids at Rose and her experiences had been "phenomenal."

Comments / 44

Lynn Peckham
3d ago

Oh what a breath of fresh air to hear. Beautiful babies and great job ladies!! That was a special treat and pleased you shared it. Congratulations to mommy and daddy!

Reply
29
Debra Rubio
3d ago

I had my first set of twin identical boys June 30 1989 at only 24 weeks but I lost both of them later that night and then 9 years one day later I was pregnant with my second set of twins that were not identical I lost one baby ( miscarried)and I carried the other one to term which I had on June 29 1998 it was a boy my youngest son that's 24 years old now

Reply(4)
34
Polar Bear 20
3d ago

that is such a positive story. congrats on healthy babies and cheers to the nurses who helped in their delivery ❤️

Reply
40
 

GMA

