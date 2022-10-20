New Kingsport dental clinic will serve low income families across the region

A new dental clinic in Kingsport will offer appointments for as low as $10 per person, while giving recent dental college graduates a place to “cut their teeth.”

The proposed “Appalachian Highlands Dental Project” would bring four recently graduated dentists to Kingsport to practice in the new clinic on a rotating basis.

One goal of the new clinic is for these young dentists to stay in the region and make their full time practice in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia where there is shortage of dentists.

On Tuesday the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Tennessee, ETSU, and Ballad Health Care to partner on the new clinic.

The clinic will most likely be located within the Holston Valley Medical Center campus in a 7,000 square foot second floor suite at 111 W. Sevier Avenue.

Opening the clinic is Phase 1 of the plan. In Phase 2, if everything goes as planned, the clinic would evolve into a teaching facility for third and fourth year dental students.

In Phase 3 the clinic becomes a four year comprehensive dental college at the Kingsport clinic in collaboration between the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and ETSU.

UT College of Dentistry Dr. Dean James Ragain and ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland both agreed Tuesday, however, that the main focus at this time is establishing the clinic. Dr. Ragain noted that there are several reasons why the new clinic alone is a good idea for Kingsport and the region.

US News & World Report ranked Tennessee 43rd in access to dentists for citizens, with 86 counties (90%) below the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute recommended 61 dentists per 100,000 people; and 26 counties (27%) with fewer than 20 dentists per 100,000.

Many of these same counties have the highest concentrations of low-income populations in the state, Dr. Ragain noted.

Ragain said the Kingsport clinic isn’t intended to be profitable. Patients at the new clinic will be charged for dental treatment based on their ability to pay, with appointments costing as low as $10.

“As one of the lowest ranking states for access to dental care, licensed dentists have dropped from 4,211 to approximately 4,000 in just a single year, according to the TN Board of Dentistry,” Dr. Ragain told the Kingsport BMA. “It is anticipated that the number will continue to decrease as a large number of licensed dentists will be retiring in the next 10 years. According to the ADA, it is estimated that TN is more than 800 dentists short statewide.”

Start-up costs for the new clinic, including equipment and remodeling, are estimated between $2 and $4.3 million, with recurring annual expenditures estimated at $800,000.

Funding sources include State funding through the Healthy Smiles initiative to cover some recurring costs; Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants up to $500K in value with matching funds of $215,000; City of Kingsport would cover the building lease at $200,000 per year; and there would be contributions from Ballad, ETSU and private funding.

Dr. Ragain didn’t have a specific timeline for the clinic to open, but he said securing the facility in Kingsport was a big step in the right direction.

“Now that there’s a building that’s going to be very adequate, they’re going to be able to remodel it and get it up and running,” Dr. Ragain said. “Once we get that in place we can simultaneously start the process of hiring a director for the advance education general dentistry program, get that person here in Kingsport, and start working with the community to get the patients involved — to get the word out.”

Dr. Ragain added, “We have to get approval from our accrediting body, which is the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). With a major residency program like that, it’s about a 6-9 month evolution to get that approval. That would be the one thing that might be a slight holdup with the residency. They meet in August and February. But, it’s a much easier hurdle to get the 4th year students and the hygiene students here, and that doesn’t have to be approved by the whole (CODA) committee. Once we have a person on the ground with the patients, with the clinic, we could actually start seeing patients.”