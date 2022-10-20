Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations
Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party. And this year organizers are expecting even more. Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should...
Port Arthur News
STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur ribbon cutting celebrates needed land development
The event planned Monday in Port Arthur is a celebration, and it’s just what our community needs. The McElroy Estates is holding a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Tallow Wood Drive. Developers promise a “grand development” of 46 homes...
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — Thanksgiving food shortage is one example of how Season of Giving grants help local nonprofits
Last November, members of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur formed a line inside the gym at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center as students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and Bob Hope High School helped fill 125 boxes with Thanksgiving dinners for local families that, otherwise, would go without.
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others
Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
Port Arthur News
Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary
GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
KFDM-TV
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service
Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Port Arthur News
VIDEOS — Nederland, Port Neches-Groves drumlines hosting battle day before Mid County Madness
PORT NECHES — Members of the Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School bands were drumming up the Madness hype Thursday night at PNGHS as they joined to practice for an upcoming Drumline Battle between the two schools. “Back in All-Region Band last year, me and Jack (Reid)...
Developers interested in buying AT&T building in downtown Beaumont take site walk-through tour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Potential investors got a first look inside the AT&T building in downtown Beaumont, on Wednesday. The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot. The building has been empty for the past 15 years. Even with three current developers interested in...
Port Arthur News
Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement
ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Orange Leader
Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening
The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
Port Arthur News
City gives update on parks improvement project approved last year by Port Arthur voters
The start of three park improvement projects backed by voters in May 2021 could begin soon if an agreement between the city and a contractor is approved at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. Chandra Alpough, director of Parks and Recreation, said the City Council is scheduled to vote next...
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
