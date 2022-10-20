ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others

Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary

GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement

ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

