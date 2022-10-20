Mississippi State offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland dead at 18

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Samuel Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman for the Mississippi State University football team, died Wednesday, the school announced. He was 18.

Westmoreland died two days shy of his 19th birthday. No cause of death was given by officials.

Capt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office told the Clarion Ledger that officials responded to a call at 11 a.m. CDT. Westmoreland was found dead outside Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church, located about four miles from the Mississippi State campus in Starkville. No foul play is suspected and no other information was provided by police, who said an investigation was ongoing.

University officials said the sheriff’s office and the office of the county medical examiner and coroner are gathering information about the player’s death, ESPN reported.

“The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

Westmoreland was listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds and had yet to appear in a game for the 5-2 Bulldogs, The Washington Post reported.

Westmoreland was from Tupelo, Mississippi, and played high school football at Tupelo High School, according to ESPN. He was majoring in industrial technology.

He was a walk-on to the football program after a stellar high school career. He was selected to the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game last year, according to ESPN. He also earned Region 2-6A second-team honors during his senior season.

“Our heart breaks today with the passing of Sam Westmoreland,” Tupelo High School coach Ty Hardin said in a statement. “Sam was a fantastic young man, brother, son and teammate. He was a leader, and his positivity was like no other. His teammates and coaches viewed Sam as a ray of sunshine with a contagious smile. He was even voted a team captain his senior year. His leadership and impact on our program will be carried on forever.”

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.”

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers tweeted that “it’s okay to not be okay and we can always do more no matter what is going on.”

“Hail State forever brother,” Rogers continued. “Til we meet again 78.”

