Ohio Governor campaigns to meet voters today in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — Both Ohio Governor campaigns will be on the trail in Dayton today.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, wife of Governor Mike DeWine, will be at the Montgomery County Republican Headquarters at 4130 Linden Avenue later this afternoon at 5:00 p.m., according to DeWine/Husted Campaign.

She will be joined by Darlene Yost, wife of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Andrea Faber, wife of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, and Lauren LaRose, wife of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

It is part of the DeWine/Husted, “Our Ohio Families” Statewide Tour.

>>2022 Election: No debates for Ohio Governor between DeWine and Whaley

Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be in Dayton tonight.

She will be meeting Dayton-area voters at the Communications Worker of America (CWA) Local 4322 at 5030 Linden Avenue at 7:15 p.m., according to the Whaley Campaign.

This is part of her statewide, “The Debates Ohio Deserves” Tour.

The two candidates wanting to be the next Ohio Governor still have not been in the same room to debate key issues.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

