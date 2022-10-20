Read full article on original website
riverolowen
3d ago
Worried about Health Protocol, then best dine at home.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
Glendale Star
Market update: A little perspective means good news
If you’re a buyer, the good news is you have a lot of homes to choose from right now. If you’re a seller, the good news is that you are getting more for your home than last year and if you had sold it in February 2022. In...
'It's a day-to-day grind': Valley restaurants continue to struggle with staffing post-pandemic
PHOENIX — It's been two years since the height of COVID-19 and Valley restaurants are still struggling to fill staffing roles. "It's a day-to-day grind," Jeffrey "JJ" Holmes, owner of JJ's Grubb Shack in Mesa said. Holmes says he currently has a solid staff of about 20, but would...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa architect renovates historic church
When she was in the fifth grade in her native Akron, Ohio, Nicole Posten-Thompson, RA, decided she was going to be an architect. Today, as founder and principal of Mesa-based On Point Architecture, she is leading the renovation team of the historic Trinity Church, now One Life Church, 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Free Fiesta Buzz bus route connecting popular Mesa districts is ready to roll
PHOENIX – Valley Metro’s Fiesta Buzz, a free circulator bus system that covers some of western Mesa’s most popular destinations, will debut Monday morning. Fiesta Buzz will connect the Riverview, Asian and Fiesta districts and include service to the likes of Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park.
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
AZFamily
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
AZFamily
Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closure I-10 from SR 143 to US 60
Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children,...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AZFamily
Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
AZFamily
Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalkers through educational programs
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Mesa smoke shop employees arrested for selling thousands of...
Phoenix New Times
This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix
"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
Comments / 3