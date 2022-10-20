ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!

Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa architect renovates historic church

When she was in the fifth grade in her native Akron, Ohio, Nicole Posten-Thompson, RA, decided she was going to be an architect. Today, as founder and principal of Mesa-based On Point Architecture, she is leading the renovation team of the historic Trinity Church, now One Life Church, 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Free Fiesta Buzz bus route connecting popular Mesa districts is ready to roll

PHOENIX – Valley Metro’s Fiesta Buzz, a free circulator bus system that covers some of western Mesa’s most popular destinations, will debut Monday morning. Fiesta Buzz will connect the Riverview, Asian and Fiesta districts and include service to the likes of Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!

Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend freeway closure I-10 from SR 143 to US 60

Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children,...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix

"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ

