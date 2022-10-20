Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
1470 WMBD
Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County officially has its own flag
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people. Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
1470 WMBD
Three injured in Woodford County crash
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says it happened after 11 A.M. Thursday near the intersection of Route 117 and County Road 475, inbetween Goodfield and Eureka. One of the two cars rolled over.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
Central Illinois Proud
Big Table Greater Peoria makes a comeback at Peoria’s Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois leaders cleared the table for community discussion — the big table. The Big Table: Greater Peoria returned to the Peoria Civic Center on Thursday. The event was free for the public to attend. More than 500 people signed up to participate in...
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
1470 WMBD
All of Metamora under Boil Order
METAMORA, Ill. – Officials in Metamora say the entire village is under a boil order for at least the next several days. Authorities say that’s because of a water main break near Route 89 and Monroe. About 1,700 customers are impacted by the boil order. The boil order...
Accused murderer arrested in Florida, makes first court appearance in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — A man accused of a Galesburg murder from late July made his first court appearance on Friday after he was arrested in Florida, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. On Oct. 21, Asheem Afutu, who is accused of the murder and aggravated discharge of...
1470 WMBD
Fon du Lac Park District Police try to help homeless
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Addressing homelessness, one park at a time. That’s essentially what the Fon Du Lac Park District is doing. Especially as the winter gets closer, district police help homeless they see on patrol get food, warmth, clothing, and any medical treatment they may need. It’s...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
25newsnow.com
Daytime lane closures to take place on Interstate 74 near Goodfield
GOODFIELD (25 News Now) - There will be slow travel as you head toward Bloomington-Normal next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be daytime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 74 over the Mackinaw River, just east of the Illinois 117 interchange, or exit 112 at Goodfield.
