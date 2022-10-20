ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

"Halloween Spooktacular" returns to Atascadero for 8th year

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCmS1_0iftoim900

A Halloween staple is returning to Atascadero.

This is the 8th year that Mark Russo Sr. has transformed his home into the “Halloween Spooktacular”.

Russo’s house is on the 7700 block of Cortez Ave.

Russo says he has more lights and sights than last year.

“Well, it just seem to grow every year. The same with last year, I start about in August and that is dialing in the lights, getting all the props in place, and a little bit of structural. There is a lot to it, a lot of logistics, getting the fog machines in the right places, but it’s well worth it,“ said Russo.

For now, you can only see the “Halloween Spooktacular” from the street, but Russo says he will be opening it up on Halloween Night, so that people can traverse through the Ghost Town inside the house.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo

Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 2-21

Katharine Antonia Blond, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Jack Kennedy, age 87, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Patricia Camping, age 72, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo

A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy