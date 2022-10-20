"Halloween Spooktacular" returns to Atascadero for 8th year

A Halloween staple is returning to Atascadero.

This is the 8th year that Mark Russo Sr. has transformed his home into the “Halloween Spooktacular”.

Russo’s house is on the 7700 block of Cortez Ave.

Russo says he has more lights and sights than last year.

“Well, it just seem to grow every year. The same with last year, I start about in August and that is dialing in the lights, getting all the props in place, and a little bit of structural. There is a lot to it, a lot of logistics, getting the fog machines in the right places, but it’s well worth it,“ said Russo.

For now, you can only see the “Halloween Spooktacular” from the street, but Russo says he will be opening it up on Halloween Night, so that people can traverse through the Ghost Town inside the house.