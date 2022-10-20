Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
20 Greatest T20 Players: 20-16 | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever
Here we go, then. The first instalment of The Sporting News' countdown of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time. Positions 20 to 16 include a player for whom the format almost seemed to be invented, and two fast bowlers who have a strong claim to being the very best in their respective eras.
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
Sporting News
'Can't wait to prove people wrong': Alex Volkanovski ready to embrace Islam Makhachev challenge
Alex Volkanovski is excited by the prospect of being an underdog when he takes on new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The featherweight champion accepted Makhachev's challenge of a fight at UFC 284 in Perth, entering the cage after the Dagestani fighter's second-round submission victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
Comments / 0