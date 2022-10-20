ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

20 Greatest T20 Players: 20-16 | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever

Here we go, then. The first instalment of The Sporting News' countdown of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time. Positions 20 to 16 include a player for whom the format almost seemed to be invented, and two fast bowlers who have a strong claim to being the very best in their respective eras.
Sporting News

'Can't wait to prove people wrong': Alex Volkanovski ready to embrace Islam Makhachev challenge

Alex Volkanovski is excited by the prospect of being an underdog when he takes on new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The featherweight champion accepted Makhachev's challenge of a fight at UFC 284 in Perth, entering the cage after the Dagestani fighter's second-round submission victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy