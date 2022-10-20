Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival Lands Downtown This Weekend
Lovers of all things fall season are in for a treat this weekend. The annual Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns to the downtown Jacksonville Central Park Plaza Saturday starting at 10:00 am. Main Street Jacksonville Executive Director Judy Tighe says the annual festival is fast becoming a classic event...
recordpatriot.com
'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As
ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
Bruce Robson Memorial Bass Tournament: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Lake Jacksonville $100 per boat two fisherman; $10 optional big bass pot. | Cash prizes. Proceeds to benefit Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy and the JHS Bass Club. To register, call 217 883-2742. For more information, call 217-370-2399. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K: 8...
newschannel20.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
wlds.com
Vorreyer Named IC Assistant Athletic Director
The Illinois College Athletic Department announced today that Abby Vorreyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics. Vorreyer has been the head men’s and women’s golf coach for the past nine seasons. Vorreyer has overseen tremendous growth in the golf programs during her tenure including having Women’s...
foxillinois.com
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
recordpatriot.com
Memorial to be erected at Greene County Almshouse cemetery
CARROLLTON – Though the Greene County Almshouse is only a skeleton of a building, its former occupants have not been forgotten by county residents who want to do something to remember those who are buried on the grounds. Greene County Board Chairman Mark Strang said a group of Greene...
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
recordpatriot.com
Senior transportation topic of Rushville meeting
RUSHVILLE – Public transportation for senior citizens in Schuyler County will be the topic of a Nov. 3 meeting in Rushville. A community meeting with Cass-Schuyler Public Transit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center, 120 Rodewald Drive. Participants will an opportunity...
wmay.com
Henson Robinson Zoo Mourns Death Of African Painted Dog
Henson Robinson Zoo is mourning the death of one of its African Painted Dogs. The nearly 13-year-old male named Selous was brought to the zoo with his mate Destiny in 2017 from the Endangered Wolf Center. Destiny died in 2020, and Selous had been in failing health in recent weeks because of his advanced age.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Dealing With Utility Issues
The Village of South Jacksonville wasn’t just dealing with a broken phone system at Village Hall this week. Village President Dick Samples revealed Thursday night during the village board’s monthly committee of the whole meeting that South Jacksonville water customers are currently on the City of Jacksonville’s water system.
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
recordpatriot.com
Recovery council being formed to help those dealing with addiction in Greene, Scott counties
CARROLLTON — For those dealing with addiction, whether alcohol or substance abuse, Greene and Scott counties have formed a recovery council to help ease their silent suffering. "In general, our communities are lacking in resources in recovery," said Molly Peters, administrator for the health departments in Greene and Scott...
wlds.com
Wilson Murder Trial Set for December
A Jacksonville man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court will soon have his case heard by a jury. The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Joshua E. Wilson who is accused of the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago. Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of February 28th, of last year, Wilson shot Fitts in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard.
wmay.com
Buscher Opposed To Downtown Casino, Would Consider One Elsewhere
While Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder pushes aldermen to voice support for a casino license for downtown Springfield, Langfelder’s opponent in the spring election says she doesn’t think downtown is right for a casino. Misty Buscher says for a casino to make sense, it needs to be big and...
wlds.com
School Consolidation Talks Becoming More Common Due to Lagging Enrollments, Teacher Shortage
School district consolidation is becoming a large topic across West Central Illinois. It’s been on Illinois lawmakers’ radar for the last two years. House Bill 7 in March 2021 called for the creation of a commission to study consolidation of school districts by studying efficiency and resource savings. The bill wouldn’t have been a forced consolidation but would have sent the question to voters in areas where school districts overlap or share administrators rather than having consolidation being decided by current school boards. The bill ended up dying in August 2021 in the General Assembly with both parties voting against the bill.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
recordpatriot.com
From fire risk to strong winds to drenching rain, a turbulent weather stretch ahead
A heightened risk of outdoor fires will be followed by strong winds and then drenching rains for the weekend and into the start of the week, according to weather forecasters. Low moisture and strong winds are combining Saturday for an increased fire risk for the Jacksonville area. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to gust around 30 mph in Morgan, Cass, Scott, Schuyler, Menard and Sangamon counties through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
