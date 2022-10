NLCS: tied 1-1 Regular-season series: Philadelphia won 4-3 San Diego bounced back from an opening-game setback with an 8-5 win in Game 2 Wednesday. The Padres had 13 hits - including 3 home runs - in piling up their most runs in a single home game since Aug. 10. The Friars now head on the road where they are 3-2 in the playoffs and 8-3 since Sept. 16.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO