ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Woman testifies actor Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06L08Q_0iftkkOl00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.

She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to testify during his Los Angeles trial. She said at one point she grabbed Masterson’s hair to try to pull him away, but he shoved a pillow into her face.

“I was smothered,” she said, crying. “I could not breathe.”

She said she later grabbed his throat to try to push him away but he held her down and began choking her.

Asked by the prosecutor what she was thinking at the time, she replied: “That he was going to kill me. That I was going to die.”

By this point she was weeping. After she said “I can’t do this,” the judge called for a brief break and a court victims’ services advocate comforted her at the witness stand.

When she took the stand again, she testified that Masterson pulled a gun from a drawer in his bedside table and ordered her to be quiet when there was a commotion — and voices — at the door.

She said that, throughout the night, she passed in and out of consciousness despite drinking only about half of a fruity vodka drink Masterson had handed her.

Masterson, 46, who at the time was a star of the Fox TV sitcom “That ’70s show,” has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

In brief cross-examination before the trial ended for the day, questions from Masterson’s attorney Phillip Cohen suggested that he would challenge her over differences in the story she told police in 2004, which did not lead to charges for Masterson, and her testimony Wednesday.

She conceded that she omitted elements of the story at the time, “to protect people.”

At a preliminary hearing last year, a previous defense lawyer for Masterson emphasized that there was no mention of a gun in the LAPD report from 2004, and contended the three women had each reframed consensual sex as rape.

The Associated Press does not name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.

Masterson, sitting at the defense table in a suit, looked toward the woman as she testified, but had no visible reaction. His wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, sat behind him at the front of the gallery, along with several of his family members and friends.

The woman, then 27, was the best friend of Masterson’s assistant and part of the same social circle of Church of Scientology members.

She testified that she had only intended to go to Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys, and that her relationship had been uneasy with Masterson since the two had sex several months earlier, an incident she told police was consensual in 2004 but later decided she hadn’t consented to. She went back to police in 2016.

In his cross-examination, Cohen asked whether it was her position in 2004 that Masterson had raped her the first time they had sex, and she answered “no.” Asked whether that was her position now, she also answered “no.” Court adjourned before he could press her further.

All three of Masterson’s accusers were members of the Church of Scientology at the time they say they were raped, but have since left. Masterson remains a member. Judge Charlaine Olmedo said before the trial that she would not allow Scientology to become a de facto defendant, but would allow limited discussion of it.

Before the woman took the stand Wednesday after beginning her testimony Tuesday, the judge warned her not to stray too far into discussions of the religion, an issue she had already admonished Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller about.

Scientology still came up. The woman testified that some of her mutual friends filed so-called “knowledge reports” signaling their unhappiness with her after she told them about the initial incident with Masterson, and she was summoned by an ethics officer who forced her to make peace with him and take responsibility.

“You can never be a victim,” the woman said. “No matter what happens, you’re always responsible.”

Asked if she still feared retaliation from anyone for coming forward about Masterson, she replied “about half this courtroom.”

She testified that she signed a non-disclosure agreement with Masterson in 2004, and accepted $400,000 over the course of a year, because the church was going to tar her as a “suppressive person” otherwise. She said she had violated the agreement “about 50 times” since signing it.

She testified that she had only expected to be at Masterson’s house, a social hub for their friend circle, for a few minutes.

Masterson’s is one of several trials with #MeToo themes going on simultaneously on from coast to coast. They include Harvey Weinstein’s second rape and sexual assault trial just down the hall, and civil trials in New York for actor Kevin Spacey and for screenwriter and director Paul Haggis, who are both being sued for sexual assault.

Scientology also has a major role in the trial of Haggis, a church dissident who is being allowed to argue that the institution is behind the allegations against him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Actor Kevin Spacey found not liable in 1980s molestation lawsuit

A jury concluded Thursday that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s. The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. The lawsuit, based on 2017 claims […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market

One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market. Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family of man killed during carjacking calls for AG Rob Bonta to investigate LAPD's handling of case

The family of the man tragically killed when he was dragged behind his own vehicle, which had just been stolen from him, in the midst of a wild police chase is calling for independent investigation due to their displeasure with how the investigation has been handled thus far. On Friday they gathered to hold a news conference requesting that California Attorney General Rob Bonta launch an independent investigation, as they believe Los Angeles Police Department officers mishandled the incident. Their loved one, 63-year-old La Habra resident Larry Walker, was killed on Oct. 13 when his car was stolen from him by Joshua...
LA HABRA, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars

Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Spencer Crandall performs ‘Girls Like You’

Rising country singer-songwriter Spencer Crandall joined us live ahead of his sold-out L.A. show at the Hotel Cafe to discuss his new album, “Western.” And just for Music Fest Fridays, Spencer performed his hit “Girls Like You” live on air. You can stay updated on Spencer’s music career by visiting his website or by following […]
CBS LA

Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA.com

Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County

An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA

Bear spotted in Duarte backyard (video)

What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte. The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door. The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a […]
DUARTE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy