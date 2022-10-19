ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingests 'rainbow fentanyl' in Northern California, authorities say

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The parents of a 2-year-old in Northern California were arrested this week after the child allegedly ingested fentanyl while in their care, authorities in Butte County said.

The parents, both in their early 20s, had taken their child to a location on Concow Road to be treated by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection personnel Monday after reporting that the child had ingested "an unknown substance while in the care of someone else," according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force.

Cal Fire personnel requested that Butte County sheriff's deputies respond to the scene.

"The child was lethargic and displaying symptoms of possible opioid poisoning," the task force said in a release, adding that authorities determined the child had probably ingested fentanyl while at home with the parents.

The child was given naloxone, an overdose-reversing medication, and flown by helicopter to Enloe Medical Center, then released into the custody of the Butte County Children's Services Division.

Agents later searched the family's home, where investigators found methamphetamine and a "small amount of rainbow colored fentanyl in a silicone container" in a vehicle, the task force said.

The container was made to appear as a toy skull, according to a photo provided by the task force.

The parents were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of controlled substances and booked into Butte County jail.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued warnings about brightly colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills.

Late last month, the Pasadena Police Department said it had seized 300,000 fentanyl pills, including several packages of "candy-colored" pills.

On Wednesday, 12,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl were seized at Los Angeles International Airport , reportedly concealed in candy boxes, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.

Additionally, at least nine teenagers in Los Angeles overdosed last month from pills possibly containing fentanyl.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

These serial killers all have ties to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera

CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
CHICO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
450K+
Followers
72K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy