Invasive Spotted Lanternflies on grapevineSevenfifty screenshot. Invasive spotted lanternfly warning for Virginians. Last week Virginians received the good news that the Samurai wasp was getting rid of nasty stinkbugs that have invaded the area and now comes a report of another predator insect. The invasive Spotted Lanternfly which came to this continent about seven years ago could cause a lot of damage to vineyards if not contained according to researchers at Virginia Tech.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO