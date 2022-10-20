ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

From bearpit to a ‘baby comedian academy’: How Mock the Week launched the UK’s brightest comedy stars

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2dGi_0iftkTLI00

Every year, there comes a point when the UK comedy industry suddenly becomes abuzz with whispers. Word gets about that the producers of Mock the Week are in town. They’re scouting out stand-up shows for new talent – and you could be next. “Everyone’s going, ‘You know they’re looking’,” comedian Maisie Adam tells me. “You suddenly ended up going to every gig feeling like you’re in those early episodes of X Factor , queuing up outside.”

When it was announced in August that the BBC was canning Mock the Week after 17 years , in order to “create room for new shows”, online discourse exploded. People questioned what the show ending in its current format (the team are optimistic it’ll find a home elsewhere) meant for the BBC, for the panel show format and for satire as a whole. But for comedians, the end of Mock the Week represented the loss of one of the few places in TV known to platform newcomers with little TV experience and, if they’re lucky, turn them into household names. Announcing the show’s cancellation, Dara Ó Briain, who’s been at the helm since Mock the Week ’s inception in 2005, even called it “Dara and Hugh [Dennis]’s Academy for Baby Comedians”.

When Mock the Week was pitched to Ó Briain back in 2005, he tells me, it was as “a younger, spikier alternative” to Have I Got News for You . The political stuff was secondary to the comedy, with creator Dan Patterson saying it was designed as “a comedy show that used the news as our fodder”, rather than “a news show that happened to be a bit funny”. The week’s headlines were a jumping-off point for comics to flex their comedy and improv muscles, with additional rounds for stand-up and one-liners. For Ed Gamble , one of the most prolific panellists in recent years, “it was just a really good opportunity to see comics you’d not heard of before be very, very funny”.

It’s hard to believe that household names like John Oliver and Frankie Boyle were once considered plucky unknowns, but when Mock the Week started, they were the newcomers appearing alongside established comics like Hugh Dennis and Rory Bremner. Over the years, the producers aimed to keep up that balance between old and new. Russell Howard, Angela Barnes, James Acaster and Nish Kumar were among the early stage comedians to make one of their first TV appearances on the show and go on to stardom.

For the younger generation, this was the series they grew up aspiring to appear on, both for its prestige and its success stories. When comedian Eshaan Akbar booked his first episode in 2019, soon after the death of his mother, he felt a nostalgic sense of pride, “simply because it was something that I know about, non-comedy fans know about and my mum, who had no interest in comedy whatsoever, knew about”. It was a badge of honour... not to mention a handy marketing device. Gamble may have found a loyal fanbase with his podcasts, further TV appearances and tours, but to him “ Mock the Week is still the thing that you want to put on a poster”.

But the pressure didn’t stop when you booked the gig. The nerves were immense, not helped by the murmurs of a not-so-pleasant filming atmosphere harking back to the early, male-dominated days on set. The same words are mentioned to me again and again; that of a “bearpit” or “elbow’s out” approach. London stand-up Tiff Stevenson had even heard it was “notoriously the most cutthroat of all the [panel] shows”. Ó Briain chuckles. “It wasn’t quite the kind of collaborative ‘yes, and’-ing each other that might be more of the case now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrKhM_0iftkTLI00

Early-era Mock the Week was dominated by four regular panellists (Hugh Dennis, Andy Parsons, Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle) and Ó Briain. Not only were there fewer open spots, but the regulars were fast and would arrive armed with prepared material, unafraid to trample over anyone in their way. As a comedian himself, Ó Briain didn’t find it particularly fun either. “I was very close to knocking it on the head more than once, going, ‘All I’m doing is pressing a buzzer here’,” he tells me. “If anything, this is badly representing me, this show... because there’s no chance to get in.”

Mock the Week ’s masculinity machine ended up feeding itself. There were many, many men-only episodes but, as Patterson points out, “there was a period where some women would come on and maybe it was very aggressive and so male dominated that they just didn’t say anything and that didn’t look good either”. Adam, the show’s second most-booked female comic (with just 15 out of 174 live episodes under her belt), agrees it was difficult for women to make themselves heard. “I mean, it was a lot of blokes, let’s be honest,” she says. “I don’t want to sound ‘all men’ here, but when you run a show with all men on, it is probably going to be more alpha and combative... to get your words in.”

It’s felt like one big dysfunctional family, really. Like a really dysfunctional Succession

Maisie Adam

In Patterson’s eyes, there simply weren’t female comedians on the circuit doing the “one-liner-y” kind of comedy they wanted, although Stevenson is more sceptical. “With the female comics, there was a lot of, ‘We’re not sure they’re ready’, which wasn’t necessarily being applied to the male comics,” she says. But in 2014, there was a shift. After years of criticism, the BBC promised that viewers would no longer see all male line-ups on panel shows. Stevenson’s first appearance on Mock the Week came that same year and she says she directly “benefitted” from the “rule”, even if it took her four years to appear alongside another female comic.

It was understandable that female comedians were frustrated, because the format offered something different to its panellists. Mock the Wee k only booked comedians with the sole purpose of being funny. On other panel shows, it felt like “comedian” and “TV personality” were being used interchangeably when it came to women ( something Big Fat Quiz of the Year has been criticised for ). “We’re not going up against other female comics to get a slot,” Stevenson says. “They’re happy to have someone from Love Island or Geordie Shore or Gogglebox .” Ó Briain agrees, and recalls telling Taskmaster creator Alex Horne that, on Mock the Week , “we only use stand-ups because it’s a very easy trap to fall into”. He pauses. “And it’s a very valid complaint. It’s incredibly irritating... I’ve done [ Big Fat Quiz of the Year ] about seven times and I’ve done it with a female stand-up comedian once, but usually it’s Davina McCall or someone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Pfo8_0iftkTLI00

As the line-ups on Mock the Week began to diversify, so the atmosphere backstage shifted. The comedy still had edge (although maybe not quite as much as the early Frankie Boyle days of “Too Hot for TV” compilation DVDs), but the class of comics who came through the show were more considerate and collegiate in their approach. In fact, every panellist has a story about another comedian coming to them with guidance before their first episode. “It’s felt like one big dysfunctional family, really,” Adam says. “Like a really dysfunctional Succession .”

It couldn’t have felt further from that much-mythologised “bearpit” environment, and there was a clear sense of responsibility to pay it forward, too. Just as Acaster knocked on Edinburgh Fringe favourite Glenn Moore’s dressing room door to talk him through his first recording, Moore has continued that tradition. “It’s a show that can really get into your head in advance,” he says. “I mean, in most cases, there’s probably no useful advice I can give them. I always just thought it was nice when it happened to me, so it’s nice to do that for someone else.”

I think the BBC has a responsibility to replace Mock the Week with a show that would offer the same chances to emerging comics

Glenn Moore

All the panellists tell me Ó Briain was instrumental in assuaging their fears, too. “Dara was always very keen to make sure people can get in and to give people a voice,” Patterson says. Akbar agrees. “I think he’s got the superpower of knowing how many times that person has spoken, and allowing them the space to say what they need to say,” he says. The Irish comedian is the conductor, an established part of the show’s furniture who’s unafraid to shush seasoned pros when they’re “waffling on” (Gamble’s words). First timers would always sit right by Ó Briain, Adam says, and he would “make sure that that person was heard by way of either gesture or bringing in, going, ‘Maisie, what did you think about this?’ or, ‘Hang on, let’s just go back to Maisie’s point here’. That’s so, so helpful.”

Ó Briain took the role seriously, although is far more self-effacing about how successful he was in his attempt to keep things even. “Whether that actually worked in practice, I don’t know. It was a nice aspiration,” he says. “People love the whole Frankie [Boyle], one-liner, bang-bang-bang stuff, but they are like jigsaw pieces that finish off the puzzle rather than allow another piece to be attached. I’m really the person who continues the middle of the chain, not ends it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZXgd_0iftkTLI00

When the panellists felt more comfortable on the show, bantered with each other and got to perform their own stand-up, audiences quickly became interested in them as individual comedians. “There were people who first got on and they’re playing 50 seaters, and by the time they leave, they’re playing big theatres,” Patterson says.

For Gamble, the surge in popularity was almost instantaneous. “I was surprised by how much of an impact my first appearance had,” he says. “I don’t think there’s many things around now that have that same impact, to be honest.” The day after Moore first appeared on the show, two strangers recognised him on the Tube and told him they thought he’d been great. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is my life now’, and then I didn’t get recognised again for another two years,” he says.

As a result, there’s a bittersweet feeling to the show ending. No one can deny that Mock the Week had a good run, but with it will go one of the last opportunities for comics to show both their stand-up skills and personalities on screen. “It feels like there are less and less spaces to do that, which is a shame,” Stevenson says. There’s an understandable frustration in Moore’s voice as he discusses that lost potential. “I think the BBC has a responsibility to replace it with a show that would offer the same chances to emerging comics,” he says. “Whatever [replaces it] needs to be providing opportunities to minimum two new comedians per week.”

For now, Ó Briain chooses to take the BBC’s commitment to replace the series at face value. “The stated reason – and I accept this reason because it also compels them to do this – is that we can’t do a new show until we get rid of one of our existing ones,” he says. “So you go, ‘Fine, now you have to do a new show’, because there is a generation... of people who deserve their vehicle and their chance to be the next ones to burst through.” You can hear the determination in his voice. “I’m presuming that the reason they got rid of us is also a promise that they will definitely do another show, so they better.”

The last episode of ‘Mock the Week’ airs on Friday 21 October at 10pm on BBC Two

Dara Ó Briain is on tour with his show So... Where Were We?’ until June, while Maisie Adam’s Buzzed is on until March, Ed Gamble’s Electric until November, and Glenn Moore’s Will You Still Need Me... until February. Eshaan Akbar’s Pretender starts in spring 2023 and Tiff Stevenson hosts Old Rope every month at the Comedy Store

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strictly viewers call out BBC series for ‘stitching up’ Molly Rainford

Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling out the show for “stitching up” Molly Rainford.Actor Rainford, who is a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, has become one of this year’s fan favourites, but her followers were left disappointed with her latest performance.However, instead of criticising her efforts, the failure is being attributed to the song choice and choreography, which was devised by her professional partner Carlos Gu.The latest episode celebrated the BBC’s centenery with each celebrity dancing to a variety of popular theme tunes of show’s that have aired throughout the channel’s history.Rainford perform a street dance to Grange Hill’s...
The Independent

Josephine Melville: EastEnders actor dies backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performance

Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...
The Independent

Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’

Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ricky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant

Ricky Gervais retweeted a post by a fan mocking James Corden after it emerged that he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant.The Late Late Show presenter was accused of “abusive” behaviour to waiting staff at Balthazar in Manhattan by the restaurant’s owner, who has since retracted the ban after confirming that Corden had called him to apologise.Gervais retweeted a post by a Twitter user named Sue, which read: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”Sign up for our newsletters.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson brushes off bad reviews by highlighting Rotten Tomatoes score

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at Black Adam’s critics in a post celebrating the film’s commercial success.The film, in which Johnson play the DC antihero, was mauled by reviewers in the week before the film’s release on Friday (21 October).Consequently, Black Adam has a 41 per cent critic score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which at the time of writing was based on 209 reviews. However, film fans have rated it highly, meaning the film currently has an impressive audience score of 90 per cent.Johnson celebrated this feat on Twitter, writing: “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam...
The Independent

Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’

Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on an episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said in a clip from Frank Film Club that is doing the rounds on TikTok.“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men...
The Independent

Maisie Williams makes brutal admission about the quality of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has made a candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones.The series was widely acclaimed in its early seasons, but divided fans with the final six episodes, which aired in 2019.Since the ending, several stars of the show have defended how David Benioff and DB Weiss wrapped the story up despite complaints that they rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much.After the finale aired, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was launched by one disgruntled person, and over a million people signed it.Williams, who played Arya Stark, has revealed that she recently rewatched...
The Independent

Just Stop Oil activists block famous Beatles Abbey Road crossing

Just Stop Oil activists have blocked traffic on Abbey Road as they continue weeks of protests in London.Footage posted online by the environmental group shows four protesters striding across the zebra crossing and posing much like the cover of the Fab Four’s 1970 album.However, they stayed posing on the road, held up “Just Stop Oil” banners, and glued themselves to the road while frustrated drivers honked their horns.Shaun Davies, a 32-year-old musician from Manchester, said: “‘We’re now the results of our past actions and in the future, we’ll be the results of the actions we’re performing now.’“So said George...
The Independent

Gogglebox fans share same complaint after scheduling change

Gogglebox fans have been left unimpressed after a scheduling change by Channel 4.The popular entertainment series was set to broadcast a new episode on Friday (21 October), but was moved to the following day instead.This was due to the airing of Friday Night Live in place of Gogglebox’s usual slot.Channel 4 stated: “It’s one for your diary. Brand new Gogglebox isn’t on its usual Friday night spot. Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4.”Fans of the show, who had been patiently waiting for the new episode, shared their frustration with the news on...
The Independent

Voices: We can celebrate diversity without erasing Blackness

At this time last year, if you’d asked me if Black History Month was relevant, I would have said “probably not”. I had stopped celebrating it years before, and I was feeling completely disheartened.The memory of one incident in particular solidified my stance. In 2018, I had planned a Black History Month campaign for a local radio station. On the hour for a minute, listeners would hear about a monumental Black person throughout history who had inspired others. I felt really proud to have curated something that was shining a light on Black people in the London borough of Wandsworth.I...
The Independent

The Independent

891K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy