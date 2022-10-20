Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions
Matthew Perry has opened up about the time Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his addiction issues.The actor sat down with Diane Sawyer in a new ABC interview, where he spoke about the moment Aniston told him everyone knew he was drinking.“Imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one that reached out the most... I’m really grateful to her for that,” he says.“Secrets kill you... secrets kill people like me.”The full interview will be released on 28 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoirMatthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoirArtist creates 40-metre-high mural of football legend Diego Maradona
