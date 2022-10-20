Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council approves Wawa zoning, sets Milan Villas continuation date
Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa gas station and convenience store in Estero Town Commons and the Milan Villas single-family subdivision on Williams Road, had their second readings presented to Estero Village Council on Wednesday. The proposed Wawa on the south side of Corkscrew Road on the parcel previously...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire breaks out at Naples condo tower
Some units at Vistas in Naples had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out. Units were called to the condos at 4651 Gulf Shore Blvd N. No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Naples Fire Rescue and North Collier Fire arrived to find smoke in the area. Collier County EMS was also at the scene.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples residents wondering when piles of trash will be picked up
More than three weeks have gone by since Hurricane Ian and people are wondering when is their debris going to get picked up. Refrigerators, reclining chairs, and even flat-screen TVs are piled up alongside the road. The city of Naples says there is no timetable yet as to when this...
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 20
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian relief events continue at Mercato
Mercato, the luxury lifestyle center at the heart of Naples, started hosting benefit concerts, blood drives and social events in the wake of Hurricane Ian, raising funds and urgently needed items for nonprofit hurricane relief efforts. To continue assisting the community in rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, Mercato is extending its fundraising initiatives through the end of this month. Most events are free and open to the public; donations to support event nonprofits are strongly encouraged. Each of the destination’s upcoming events will feature a giveback component and provide opportunities for guests to support individuals in need, including:
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
WINKNEWS.com
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral
Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Sanibel Causeway repairs completed one week ahead of schedule
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed in 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule. Superior Construction and Ajax Paving were hired to complete the work after Hurricane Ian washed out parts of the three-mile, three-bridge link.
travelnoire.com
Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why
After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
