Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place. Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use development where a liquor store and a laundromat currently stand as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the project was submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Bob Halavi of PPI Capital and the site is located at 12701 Washington Place.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO