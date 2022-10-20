ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Officials Green Light Mar Vista Infill Development

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista. The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved two development proposals in Mar Vista and Westwood. These two infill proposals are dubbed “The Hive” at 535-539 Glenrock Avenue, close to the UCLA campus and another at 12735-12737 Mitchell Avenue in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place. Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use development where a liquor store and a laundromat currently stand as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the project was submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Bob Halavi of PPI Capital and the site is located at 12701 Washington Place.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy