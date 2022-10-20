ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer

A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Computer Models Reveal Economic Losses Will Be Insufficient to Balance as Nationwide Global Warming Continues

Hurricane damages may grow when global temperatures rise, owing to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply networks in the United States now demonstrate that the consequent economic losses will not be offset nationwide at some point if global warming continues unchecked. According...
TEXAS STATE
Jalopnik

There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report

The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity

7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute

If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
accesslifthandlers.com

Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance

Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
energynow.ca

U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits

Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
kalkinemedia.com

Millions struggling to keep their bellies full amid cost-of-living squeeze

According to a Which? survey, approximately 85% of UK households are cutting back on food expenses to tackle the cost-of-living squeeze. About 50% of the surveyed participants said they were moving towards cheaper items. Out of the 9% of households, about half said that their families were avoiding meals. According...
The Associated Press

Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia....
BBC

Money rains on highway after Chile burglary

A shop burglary ended in a car chase and money being showered onto a highway in Chile. According to local media, the alleged burglars tried to steal nearly 10m Chilean pesos ($10,300). The money was recovered by police and six people have been arrested.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

India Now Has The Third-Largest Web3 Talent

According to a new survey that was just released by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), an organization based in India that has more than 3,000 members, the study found that the nation now boasts 11% of the world’s Web 3.0 talent. Due to this statistic,...
GreenMatters

Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment

For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.

