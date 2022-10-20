ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. Transition weather day for parts...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee

Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Inside the Kitchen at Fête

Chef Robynne Maii at her restaurant Fête in Honolulu’s historic downtown. On June 13, she won the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific – the first win for a Hawai‘i chef or restaurant since 2003. Has this national attention brought changes, like...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair

Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
HONOLULU, HI

