americanmilitarynews.com
Navy says it’s legally barred from paying state’s $8.7M fine for wastewater violations
The Navy is contesting an $8.7 million fine for Clean Water Act violations and alleged deficiencies at its Pearl Harbor-Hickam wastewater treatment system, arguing that the penalty levied by the state Department of Health is legally prohibited because the state is barred from seeking punitive fines. The Navy is contesting...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Popular World War II fleet submarine returns to Pearl Harbor museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World War II USS Bowfin is back in Pearl Harbor after being closed for several weeks. Last month, the 80-year-old fleet submarine went back to the drydock for maintenance. Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for a closer look — last...
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
Big Island residents asked to save electricity again
Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight for the second night in a row.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
No boat tours at USS Arizona National Memorial (for now)
Reservations will be honored when tours resume.
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. Transition weather day for parts...
bigislandnow.com
Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee
Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
Makakilo car crash leaves 3 in hospital
A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
hawaiibusiness.com
Inside the Kitchen at Fête
Chef Robynne Maii at her restaurant Fête in Honolulu’s historic downtown. On June 13, she won the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific – the first win for a Hawai‘i chef or restaurant since 2003. Has this national attention brought changes, like...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
KHON2
Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair
Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
