ACR TI-RADS and deep learning algorithm guide diagnoses of pediatric thyroid nodules on ultrasound

By American Roentgen Ray Society
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
MedicalXpress

Gene correction as a possible therapy for iron storage disease

Hereditary primary haemochromatosis is one of the most common inborn errors of metabolism in Europe. In this disorder, also known as iron storage disease, the body is overloaded with iron. The excess iron accumulates in organs and tissues and leads to slowly progressive damage to the liver, heart, pancreas, pituitary gland and joints. This can lead to changes in the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or diabetes mellitus (bronchial diabetes), and even to scarring of the liver tissue (liver cirrhosis) and liver cancer.
MedicalXpress

Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress

How close are we to developing pig-to-human organ transplants?

In a new article published Oct. 13 in the journal Science, Megan Sykes, the Michael J. Friedlander Professor of Medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and surgical sciences (in surgery) and director of Columbia's Center for Translational Immunology, describes the rapid advance of pig-to-human transplants, a promising solution for the ongoing problem of transplant organ shortages.
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress

Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer

A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
MedicalXpress

New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot

Imperial College London scientists have successfully placed a bioinspired steerable catheter into the brain of an animal for the first time. The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain.
MedicalXpress

Is urine sterile? Do urine 'therapies' work? Experts debunk common pee myths

Urine therapy (or urotherapy) is a longstanding practice based on the concept that urine can be drunk, bathed in, or otherwise applied to bring good health or even heal the body of certain ailments. Unusual as it may sound to most people, it's an idea that persists even today. And...
MedicalXpress

Results of endolymphatic sac surgery mixed in Menière disease

Endolymphatic sac surgery appears to offer mixed results for the treatment of Menière disease, according to a systematic review published online Oct. 8 in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology. Franziska A. Szott, from Aachen University Hospital in Germany, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the...
MedicalXpress

Flexible surgical needle offers enhanced precision

Engineers from EPFL and the University of Strasbourg have developed an innovative surgical needle whose trajectory can be corrected on the fly, thanks to a flexible tip controlled with a simple button. Intended for use in image-guided surgery, the needle offers greater precision in surgeon's movements and reduces the risk for patients.
MedicalXpress

Exploring how gene mutations in tumors impact radiation sensitivity

A new Northwestern Medicine study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by...
MedicalXpress

Genomic data can improve pandemic modeling, researchers say

Simon Fraser University researchers are advocating for the inclusion of genomic data into forecasting models to better understand the spread of infectious diseases. The researchers say incorporating this data into forecasting models can inform monitoring, coordination and help determine where resources are needed. In a paper published this week in...
MedicalXpress

Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice

A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
MedicalXpress

Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer

Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
MedicalXpress

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program enables same-day hip and knee replacement surgeries during pandemic

Adaptations to a program that helps ensure the best possible outcomes from surgery allowed eligible patients to receive their hip and knee replacement surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic without spending the night in the hospital. The changes were so successful that they have been implemented permanently at the institution, according to a quality improvement study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.

