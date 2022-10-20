ACR TI-RADS and deep learning algorithm guide diagnoses of pediatric thyroid nodules on ultrasound

Hereditary primary haemochromatosis is one of the most common inborn errors of metabolism in Europe. In this disorder, also known as iron storage disease, the body is overloaded with iron. The excess iron accumulates in organs and tissues and leads to slowly progressive damage to the liver, heart, pancreas, pituitary gland and joints. This can lead to changes in the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or diabetes mellitus (bronchial diabetes), and even to scarring of the liver tissue (liver cirrhosis) and liver cancer.

