ACR TI-RADS and deep learning algorithm guide diagnoses of pediatric thyroid nodules on ultrasound

MedicalXpress
Gene correction as a possible therapy for iron storage disease
Hereditary primary haemochromatosis is one of the most common inborn errors of metabolism in Europe. In this disorder, also known as iron storage disease, the body is overloaded with iron. The excess iron accumulates in organs and tissues and leads to slowly progressive damage to the liver, heart, pancreas, pituitary gland and joints. This can lead to changes in the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or diabetes mellitus (bronchial diabetes), and even to scarring of the liver tissue (liver cirrhosis) and liver cancer.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
MedicalXpress
Microbiome: Disruption of gut microbial balance is associated with increased mortality after kidney, liver transplants
Disruptions in the gut microbiome have been linked to lower survival rates for people who have undergone kidney and liver transplants, a finding that highlights the critical importance of the vast and complex microbial communities that dwell within us. Scientists in the Netherlands studied fecal samples from more than 1,000...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
MedicalXpress
How close are we to developing pig-to-human organ transplants?
In a new article published Oct. 13 in the journal Science, Megan Sykes, the Michael J. Friedlander Professor of Medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and surgical sciences (in surgery) and director of Columbia's Center for Translational Immunology, describes the rapid advance of pig-to-human transplants, a promising solution for the ongoing problem of transplant organ shortages.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
MedicalXpress
New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot
Imperial College London scientists have successfully placed a bioinspired steerable catheter into the brain of an animal for the first time. The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Single change in genetic code promotes development of inflammation, high blood pressure and resulting kidney damage
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have found that the change in a single letter of the genetic code promotes, in a mouse model, the development of inflammation, high blood pressure and resulting kidney damage. Their findings, featured Oct. 14 on the cover of Circulation Research, suggest that targeting inflammatory...
MedicalXpress
Is urine sterile? Do urine 'therapies' work? Experts debunk common pee myths
Urine therapy (or urotherapy) is a longstanding practice based on the concept that urine can be drunk, bathed in, or otherwise applied to bring good health or even heal the body of certain ailments. Unusual as it may sound to most people, it's an idea that persists even today. And...
MedicalXpress
Results of endolymphatic sac surgery mixed in Menière disease
Endolymphatic sac surgery appears to offer mixed results for the treatment of Menière disease, according to a systematic review published online Oct. 8 in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology. Franziska A. Szott, from Aachen University Hospital in Germany, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the...
MedicalXpress
Flexible surgical needle offers enhanced precision
Engineers from EPFL and the University of Strasbourg have developed an innovative surgical needle whose trajectory can be corrected on the fly, thanks to a flexible tip controlled with a simple button. Intended for use in image-guided surgery, the needle offers greater precision in surgeon's movements and reduces the risk for patients.
MedicalXpress
Exploring how gene mutations in tumors impact radiation sensitivity
A new Northwestern Medicine study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by...
MedicalXpress
Genomic data can improve pandemic modeling, researchers say
Simon Fraser University researchers are advocating for the inclusion of genomic data into forecasting models to better understand the spread of infectious diseases. The researchers say incorporating this data into forecasting models can inform monitoring, coordination and help determine where resources are needed. In a paper published this week in...
MedicalXpress
Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice
A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program enables same-day hip and knee replacement surgeries during pandemic
Adaptations to a program that helps ensure the best possible outcomes from surgery allowed eligible patients to receive their hip and knee replacement surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic without spending the night in the hospital. The changes were so successful that they have been implemented permanently at the institution, according to a quality improvement study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting.
MedicalXpress
Study finds behavior matters far more to lifetime exposure to cancer-causing radiation than previously believed
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. The study found swift action is key in avoiding preventable illness. In...
