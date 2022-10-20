ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Petersburg.

The Southampton High School volleyball team will have a game with Appomattox Regional Governor's School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Southampton High School
Appomattox Regional Governor's School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Prince George's County Colours Group volleyball team will have a game with Petersburg High School on October 20, 2022, 14:45:00.

Prince George's County Colours Group
Petersburg High School
October 20, 2022
14:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Prince George's County Colours Group volleyball team will have a game with Petersburg High School on October 20, 2022, 16:15:00.

Prince George's County Colours Group
Petersburg High School
October 20, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

NBC12

7 HBCU teams to tee off in River City Collegiate Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are competing in the new River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament. The event will take place Oct. 24-25 at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Virginia...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
HOPEWELL, VA
Delaware LIVE News

Sussex Central spoils Cape’s homecoming

Lewes – With an automatic berth to the state tournament on the line in a rivalry game a fast start for either team would be huge. Freshman Will Harmon gave Sussex Central that initial punch in the arm returning the opening kickoff 64 yards to the Cape Henlopen 25 yard line. Four plays later Andrew Long scored on a seven ... Read More
LEWES, DE
