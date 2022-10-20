ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Topeka.

The Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Washington High School
Highland Park High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.

Washington High School
Highland Park High School
October 20, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

