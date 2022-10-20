Daleville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

We were excited for town so we got up and out in darkness…which at this point is easy to do as sunrise isn’t until 7:22AM. We hiked less than a mile into Daleville under headlight and settled in at a coffee shop. We enjoyed some excellent coffee, caught up on our blog and planned our next week of hiking. Eric walked down to the post office to collect some additional items we purchased online (thicker socks, warmer gloves). We also ran over to the Supercuts in the shopping plaza and sheered off some unnecessary inches of hair.

DALEVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO