krcrtv.com
Public health officials warn of rabies cases in Trinity and Humboldt Counties
ARCATA, Calif. — Health officials from Trinity and Humboldt are warning residents to stay safe after recent rabies cases have been reported in the community. According to the Trinity County Rabies Control Program, there has been an increase in infected wildlife interacting with pets and humans. While rare, rabies...
kymkemp.com
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Warns of Uptick in Rabies
Trinity County has seen a recent uptick in rabies infected wildlife interacting with domestic animals and humans. The Trinity County Rabies Control Program is asking the public to take precautions to avoid exposure. Rabies is a rare but serious disease of the brain caused by the rabies virus. Exposure occurs...
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 264: $0 for ex murder suspect Kyle Zoellner, Arcata official Brett Watson restrained, jail for Bear River triple-murderer’s mom, Eureka restaurant’s MyPillow controversy, 1925 wrongly-convicted double-murder makes popular podcast, more
Former murder suspect Kyle Zoellner is not getting over $750K for malicious prosecution after a judge overruled a jury, Arcata City Council Member Brett Watson will debate a temporary restraining order from city officials before the Nov. 8 election, the mom of a triple-murderer is going to jail for trying to help her son evade police, the ongoing pilot shortage will probably delay the start of our direct flights to Seattle and Portland, political controversy continues at Tres Chiles Picosos in Eureka after their photo op with the MyPillow guy, the popular true crime podcast Buried Bones covered a Humboldt County man wrongly convicted of a 1925 double murder, yet another local high schooler went to juvie after threatening a school shooting on social media, a trial is underway with allegations a hitman was hired by a gang before a shooting last year at a house in McKinleyville, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Keidis chatted with Joe Rogan about their Hoopa show, newly-released video shows an ex-local officer firing at suspects through his windshield in Eureka earlier this year, October 16 in Eureka is deemed Sara Bareilles Day after her free show for thousands, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Contained] Cal Fire Air Support Responding to Vegetation Fire in Southern Humboldt
Emergency personnel have received a report of a vegetation fire off of French Road east southeast of Phillipsville, east west of the Hooker Creek exit on Highway 101 on October 20 around 4:30 p.m. Cal Fire air attack is above the scene with a spotter plane A501, tanker T96 and...
kymkemp.com
Be Prepared! World’s Largest Earthquake Drill Set for Tomorrow
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During the...
krcrtv.com
Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, October 21 through Thursday, October 27
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County Felony Warrant Suspect Arrested for Narcotics
Photos: Cover K-9 Unit Yahtzee with Evidence| Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. “On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant. suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old girl in connection to Snapchat threat at Fortuna High
FORTUNA, Calif. — UPDATE @ 7:45 P.M. A 16-year-old girl has been arrested by the Fortuna Police Department in connection with the threat at Fortuna High School. The following is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department about the arrest:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00...
kymkemp.com
Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay
A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
kymkemp.com
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
kymkemp.com
Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen
The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Trespassing, Attempted Auto Theft in Humboldt County
Above: David Cleveland (L) and Kevin Delong (R) | Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Two men were recently arrested in Humboldt County after allegedly accosting another man at his home and trying to steal his motorcycle. David Joseph Cleveland (39) and Kevin Scott Delong (44) were identified as the primary...
kymkemp.com
Multiple Officers Involved in Extended Physical Altercation with Suspect
About 6 p.m., multiple officers and a suspect were involved in an extended physical altercation in the area between Sportsman’s Warehouse and McDonalds off Broadway in Eureka. One officer requested an ambulance respond Code 3 (with lights and siren). When our reporter, Mark McKenna arrived on the scene, according...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested Near Whitethorn for Threats, Possessing Ammunition, and Possessing a Firearm
On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen about a possible violation of a court order near Whitethorn, California. Deputies learned there was a restraining order against Wade Patrick Hayes. The court order advised Hayes could not threaten or harass the reporting party in this case. The order further advised Hayes could not possess firearms or ammunition.
