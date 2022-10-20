Former murder suspect Kyle Zoellner is not getting over $750K for malicious prosecution after a judge overruled a jury, Arcata City Council Member Brett Watson will debate a temporary restraining order from city officials before the Nov. 8 election, the mom of a triple-murderer is going to jail for trying to help her son evade police, the ongoing pilot shortage will probably delay the start of our direct flights to Seattle and Portland, political controversy continues at Tres Chiles Picosos in Eureka after their photo op with the MyPillow guy, the popular true crime podcast Buried Bones covered a Humboldt County man wrongly convicted of a 1925 double murder, yet another local high schooler went to juvie after threatening a school shooting on social media, a trial is underway with allegations a hitman was hired by a gang before a shooting last year at a house in McKinleyville, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Keidis chatted with Joe Rogan about their Hoopa show, newly-released video shows an ex-local officer firing at suspects through his windshield in Eureka earlier this year, October 16 in Eureka is deemed Sara Bareilles Day after her free show for thousands, event suggestions, and more.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO