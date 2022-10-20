ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

VIDEO: Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Damion Lee's Game Winner

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSJUT_0iftgSt500

Steph Curry is still rooting for his former Warriors teammate.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Even though Damion Lee is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry still roots for him whenever he can. Don't forget, the two are actually family as well - Damion Lee is Steph Curry's brother-in-law.

The Phoenix Suns had a miraculous 22-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, capped off by an incredibly tough Damion Lee game-winner. The entire night felt improbable, especially with how deflated the Suns looked against the Mavericks. Needless to say, Steph Curry was incredibly excited about Lee's game-winner.

Curry screamed off the top of his lungs and yelled, "YEAH DAME, STICK WITH IT! STICK WITH! THE KID [Canon] IS A SLEEP! I DON'T CARE!"

Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he ended up hilariously waking up his 4-year-old son Canon Curry during all of the yelling.

Damion Lee only started in 5 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, averaging roughly 20 minutes a game. For a player who spent the majority of his time on the bench last season, it's a really great moment to see him entrusted with a game-winner in a pivotal revenge game against the Dallas Mavericks.

For those who may not know, Steph Curry and Damion Lee are actually related as brothers-in-law. Lee married Steph's younger sister Sydel in September 2018. It's one of the lesser-known facts in the NBA, but it's great to see family get excited for each other's success.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
666
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy