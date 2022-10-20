VIDEO: Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Damion Lee's Game Winner
Steph Curry is still rooting for his former Warriors teammate.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Even though Damion Lee is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry still roots for him whenever he can. Don't forget, the two are actually family as well - Damion Lee is Steph Curry's brother-in-law.
The Phoenix Suns had a miraculous 22-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, capped off by an incredibly tough Damion Lee game-winner. The entire night felt improbable, especially with how deflated the Suns looked against the Mavericks. Needless to say, Steph Curry was incredibly excited about Lee's game-winner.
Curry screamed off the top of his lungs and yelled, "YEAH DAME, STICK WITH IT! STICK WITH! THE KID [Canon] IS A SLEEP! I DON'T CARE!"
Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he ended up hilariously waking up his 4-year-old son Canon Curry during all of the yelling.
Damion Lee only started in 5 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, averaging roughly 20 minutes a game. For a player who spent the majority of his time on the bench last season, it's a really great moment to see him entrusted with a game-winner in a pivotal revenge game against the Dallas Mavericks.
For those who may not know, Steph Curry and Damion Lee are actually related as brothers-in-law. Lee married Steph's younger sister Sydel in September 2018. It's one of the lesser-known facts in the NBA, but it's great to see family get excited for each other's success.
Related Articles
Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors
Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'
Comments / 0