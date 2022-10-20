ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested for residential burglary in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas and Washougal Police were dispatched Thursday around 9:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of NE Lessard Road on reports of a home burglary.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man dies at hospital after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood late Thursday night. Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire, but no victims were found at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after crashing through PDX airfield fence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a crash near the Portland International Airport on Thursday night. At about 10 p.m., Port of Portland Police responded to a report of a crash in the 8000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers arrived and found a vehicle that had rolled off the roadway, overturned and crashed through an airfield fence.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday. The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy