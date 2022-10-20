Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
kptv.com
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
kptv.com
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
kptv.com
2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized
CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested for residential burglary in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas and Washougal Police were dispatched Thursday around 9:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of NE Lessard Road on reports of a home burglary.
kptv.com
Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four...
kptv.com
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with pickup in east Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in east Multnomah County, officials say. Deputies first responded Thursday around 12:20 p.m. to reports of a serious crash, just east of SE Orient Drive and SE 282nd Avenue involving a motorcyclist and pickup truck. The motorcyclist,...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
kptv.com
Man dies at hospital after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood late Thursday night. Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire, but no victims were found at the scene.
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Lloyd District shooting; victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lloyd District last Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said Andre J. Poston has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder, felon in possession...
kptv.com
Driver dies after crashing through PDX airfield fence
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a crash near the Portland International Airport on Thursday night. At about 10 p.m., Port of Portland Police responded to a report of a crash in the 8000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers arrived and found a vehicle that had rolled off the roadway, overturned and crashed through an airfield fence.
kptv.com
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
kptv.com
Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday. The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
kptv.com
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
kptv.com
‘It’s been a crazy week’: People happy to return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zones lifted
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Some good news tonight for people who live in the Nakia Creek Fire Evacuation Zone. People who were forced from their property because of evacuations are now back home. Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out a message Thursday to people in areas impacted by the Nakia...
kptv.com
‘It’s hard to find somewhere to go’: Unhoused Portlanders respond to mayor’s plan for homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address homeless issues in Portland, announced on Friday, includes banning camping in unsanctioned areas and will establish additional designated camping sites with resources and increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages. Kyle Kyner, an unhoused person, said he...
kptv.com
‘Making Powell Boulevard Safer for All’: Community gathers at Cleveland HS forum following deadly crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - “Making Powell Boulevard Safer for All.” That was the goal for Thursday night’s community forum held at Cleveland High School. It follows a deadly crash at SE 26th and Powell that took the life of acclaimed local chef Sarah Pliner as she biked to work.
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
