North American Helicopter and Kaman sign purchase agreement
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced the receipt of a signed purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. “North American Helicopter has been a highly respected operator for more than...
Foreign Military Sale to Australia for MH-60R sustainment items
The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of non-MDE MH-60R sustainment items and services for an estimated cost of $162 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. The Government...
FAA and Japan to partner on AAM Certification
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) signed a Declaration of Cooperation to support future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft development and operation. The declaration continues the safety agencies’ long partnership and formalizes ongoing discussions on certifying and validating new AAM aircraft, production, continued airworthiness, operations, and personnel licensing.
BAE Systems and Supernal collab on flight control system for eVTOL
BAE Systems and Supernal announced an agreement to design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle. In support of Supernal, BAE Systems will help define the architecture of a lightweight, fly-by-wire system for its autonomous-capable aircraft. The fly-by-wire controls will safely and efficiently control the aircraft during flight.
AW101 completes high altitude trials in US
A cross-departmental team from Leonardo in Yeovil has successfully undertaken high altitude trials, which were completed on schedule with the Norwegian AW101 helicopter in the US. The aircraft completed its 21-day trial plan in just 16 days. The AW101 Performance Improvement Programme certifies increased engine power and raises the Main...
