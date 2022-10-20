Are The Ports Of Southern California Free Flowing Now?. The infamous supply chain backup at Southern California ports that made headlines and caused traffic jams last year appears to be waning. At its peak in January there were 109 cargo ships in waiting, today the ports have returned to the normal four or five ships. Combined the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach unloaded 686,000 containers in September, an 18% decrease from 2021. At the same time emissions harmful to human health have skyrocketed from ports, all rising at least 30% in the last year and inflaming local residents. Here to talk about the state of the ports in the region are Mario Cordero, Executive Director for the Port of Long Beach and John Wu, Professor of Supply Chain and Transportation at California State University San Bernardino.

