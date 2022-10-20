Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WECT
Group states intent to continue pursuit of west bank development with a “slower, more collaborative approach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The KFJ Development Group has hit multiple roadblocks in their attempts to develop the western banks of the Cape Fear River. They announced on Friday, Oct. 21 that they’re still looking to develop the land but have requested the withdrawal of their rezoning request to New Hanover County.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
whqr.org
New Hanover County Commissioner Town Hall: Housing, fiscal responsibility, and taxes
The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passarreti (Port City Daily) posed those candidate-specific questions, and gave voice to the audience questions so they could press for follow-up.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Detour added for Brunswick County bridge replacement project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Road work began this week on a project expected to last for several months on part of a Brunswick County highway. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia will remain closed while it’s being replaced.
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle...
myrtlebeachsc.com
When a “Free Beach Parking Law” isn’t really a law
Hurricane Ian swept into the Grand Strand wiping out the dunes on her way northwest. The total damage assessment is still being tallied by the Army Corp or Engineers. A Myrtle Beach spokesperson said the city would consider it a success if the work to replenish the beach is completed in the next two years.
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
foxwilmington.com
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, was in court last month. Under oath, she provided several revelations about her spending habits, drug and alcohol use, and her attempt to get a job at a facility she championed as a commissioner, and which the county is helping to fund.
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
